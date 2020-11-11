 Skip to main content
Margaret Johnson retiring Friday at WXII 12 in Winston-Salem
Veteran newscaster and anchor Margaret Johnson is retiring after 32 years with WXII 12 in Winston-Salem, telling viewers and fans on Facebook live that her last broadcast will be at noon on Friday.

Johnson said the "stories of miracles in peoples' lives" were her favorite kind of story to do during her years at the station, and she has a miracle story of her own: Johnson battled pancreatic cancer in 2005 and beat it with the help of God, she said during her Wednesday announcement.

Johnson, speaking from her home, said she has been reporting from home since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've been doing great," Johnson said, calling out the names of individual viewers as they logged on to watch her announcement on Facebook. "I miss being out there in the mix of things with all of you. I miss being in the studio with all my co-workers."

Watch Johnson's annoucement

You can watch WXII newscaster and anchor Margaret Johnson talk about her upcoming retirement here.

