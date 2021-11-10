Marine tasked with protecting top leaders at Camp David

The attack caused a shift in Korn’s military journey, defining what the next four years of his enlistment would look like, he said.

“The drill inspectors sat us down and said, ‘We’re going to war whether you want to or not,” Korn, 38, said. “It was one of those ‘What did I get myself into moments?’”

After serving at Camp David, Korn volunteered to return to the infantry in 2004. Within months, he was deployed to a region south of Baghdad, Iraq, known as the Triangle of Death — an apt name given the extreme violence, Korn said.

During his eight-month deployment, Korn said 21 members of his deployment were killed in action and hundreds were injured.

“With all the violence around us, and watching my friends getting hurt and killed, it was mentally damaging,” said Korn, who had just turned 21 at the time. “There was nothing I could do but pray, ‘If today’s my day, please make it quick.’”

Among many roles, Korn’s unit was responsible for the discovery of several large weapon caches housed by insurgents and weapon dealers.