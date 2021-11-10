Marine tasked with protecting top leaders at Camp David

As a Marine, Adam Korn had to pull his weight, and at age 18, he had the chance to prove it in front of the president of the United States.
While Korn was stationed at Camp David, President George W Bush would lift weights and exercise at the gym with the Marines, he said.
“President Bush would join in while we were bench-pressing or he’d be in the gym working out,” Korn said. “He was very down-to-earth, always asked how our families were doing.”
At Camp David, Korn was tasked with protecting the President, First Family, members of the President’s Cabinet and other heads of state, while they visited the 125-acre retreat in Maryland.
As one of the most secure locations in the world, working at Camp David required Korn to undergo rigorous psychological and physical tests, receive specialized security training and obtain top secret security clearance.
“It was a bit mind-wracking to provide security to the president of the United States who’s standing five feet away from you while all your friends are in college,” said Korn, now a sergeant at the Winston-Salem Police Department. “It was the greatest honor of my life.”
Korn, born in Minnesota, joined the Marines straight out of high school, and started boot camp days before 9/11.
The attack caused a shift in Korn’s military journey, defining what the next four years of his enlistment would look like, he said.
“The drill inspectors sat us down and said, ‘We’re going to war whether you want to or not,” Korn, 38, said. “It was one of those ‘What did I get myself into moments?’”
After serving at Camp David, Korn volunteered to return to the infantry in 2004. Within months, he was deployed to a region south of Baghdad, Iraq, known as the Triangle of Death — an apt name given the extreme violence, Korn said.
During his eight-month deployment, Korn said 21 members of his deployment were killed in action and hundreds were injured.
“With all the violence around us, and watching my friends getting hurt and killed, it was mentally damaging,” said Korn, who had just turned 21 at the time. “There was nothing I could do but pray, ‘If today’s my day, please make it quick.’”
Among many roles, Korn’s unit was responsible for the discovery of several large weapon caches housed by insurgents and weapon dealers.
While supporters of Saddam Hussein had a stronghold in the area, the prevalence of rural farming communities nearby lent itself to some more humanitarian missions, including repairing schools, Korn said. In early 2005, Korn’s team was tasked with securing polling stations for upcoming elections.
“The farmers said, ‘We just want to farm, what is an election?’ so we had to explain democracy to them,” Korn said. “It was another side to what we were doing, getting to interact with the people.”
After eight months in Iraq, Korn returned to Camp Lejeune to finish his enlistment and earn his degree at UNC-Greensboro.
He then spent two years traveling around the world as a Federal Air Marshal, before joining the police department in Winston-Salem, where he now lives with his wife, Amanda, and three kids — Axton, 9, Archer, 7, and Adley, 2.
Looking back, Korn said his time in the military was tough at times, but ultimately an honor to serve his country.
“When I joined the Marines at 18, I didn’t know what I was signing up for,” Korn said. “But I’m a big believer in service and dedication to your country, so I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”