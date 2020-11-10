Mark Elliott: 'Anyone who says they’re not scared, I would challenge that ...'

Hungry to see the world, Mark Elliott joined the Army, following in the footsteps of his family’s two generations of Army veterans.

After completing basic training in Missouri, Elliott became a combat engineer, entranced by the travel opportunities it provided.

“A combat engineer is basically very similar to infantry, except we carry explosives with us everywhere we go,” said Elliott, a South Stokes High School graduate. “It was a fascinating job and it guaranteed me a place in Germany.”

During his two-and-a-half-year post in Germany, Elliott was deployed to Iraq as part of Desert Storm.

He spent Christmas of 1990 in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, he said, waiting for the equipment needed to lead an attack against Iraq’s final line of defense.

“At age 19 when you sign up, you don’t think you’re going to have to go to war,” said Elliott, 51. “Anyone who says they’re not scared, I would challenge that, but I was confident that our training would sustain us and keep us alive.”

While in Iraq for several months, the danger was palpable as they went on missions, including blowing up enemy bunkers so they couldn’t continue to be used, he said.