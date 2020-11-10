Mark Elliott: 'Anyone who says they’re not scared, I would challenge that ...'

Hungry to see the world, Mark Elliott joined the Army, following in the footsteps of his family’s two generations of Army veterans.
After completing basic training in Missouri, Elliott became a combat engineer, entranced by the travel opportunities it provided.
“A combat engineer is basically very similar to infantry, except we carry explosives with us everywhere we go,” said Elliott, a South Stokes High School graduate. “It was a fascinating job and it guaranteed me a place in Germany.”
During his two-and-a-half-year post in Germany, Elliott was deployed to Iraq as part of Desert Storm.
He spent Christmas of 1990 in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, he said, waiting for the equipment needed to lead an attack against Iraq’s final line of defense.
“At age 19 when you sign up, you don’t think you’re going to have to go to war,” said Elliott, 51. “Anyone who says they’re not scared, I would challenge that, but I was confident that our training would sustain us and keep us alive.”
While in Iraq for several months, the danger was palpable as they went on missions, including blowing up enemy bunkers so they couldn’t continue to be used, he said.
While it was challenging, he said he drew inspiration from his grandfather, who had fought in World War II, and his stepfather and uncle, both of whom are Army veterans.
“My time there made me really appreciative of home and made me miss my family,” said Elliott, a father of two. “But the relationships you establish in the Army help you through the tough times.”
Elliott said the encouraging letters and care packages — including regular shipments of hot sauce from his father to sate his craving — that he received while overseas also buoyed him through the difficulties.
After Desert Storm was over, the military set up a tent where they could make a 10-minute collect call back home to talk to their families.
“Technology is different now, but back then it was a huge deal,” Elliott said. “We couldn’t tell them where we were, but we could tell them we were safe and we’d be home soon.”
After Desert Storm, Elliott returned to his post in Germany.
Although the job came with weighty responsibilities — including the job of blowing up Germany’s bridges if the country were to be invaded — Elliott said he enjoyed the more laidback culture.
A self-proclaimed music buff, Elliott attended rock concerts across Germany and traveled throughout Austria and Italy during his days off duty.
“They believed in working hard but also in downtime which gave me a chance to travel,” said Elliott, who lives in Winston-Salem with his wife Paula. “It gave me the opportunity to do things I never would’ve done if I wasn’t in the military.”
After returning to the U.S., Elliott was stationed in California for about a year before going to college in 1992.
In 1994, he joined the Winston-Salem Police Department, launching his 26-year career in law enforcement.
Now a major with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Elliott keeps a photo of his grandfather in WWII and a photo of himself in Desert Storm on his office desk as a token of their service.
“It reminds me of the legacy of everything my family has given to our country and community,” said Elliott, who has worked at the sheriff’s department for 21 years. “It’s a reminder every day to do my best.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.