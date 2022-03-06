Mark Walker, Mark Robinson speak at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem

"I want every boy and girl to know that their rights don't come from the federal government but from their creator, God almighty. That's what drives us. If we don't take the message, who is? These days you don't hear that message in education. You're certainly not going to hear it in the arts and entertainment world. You're not going to hear it in the political landscape," Walker said. "Here's the great thing about America, we never quit trying to be this land of opportunity for every American, and that's my basis for why I'm running for United States Senate."