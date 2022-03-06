Mark Walker, Mark Robinson speak at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem

Mark Walker isn't former President Donald Trump's pick to replace Richard Burr.
But he is the Rev. Ron Baity's choice.
The former Republican congressman and current U.S. Senate candidate spoke Sunday at Baity's church, Berean Baptist Church, along with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.
"I want him back up there," said Baity, a longtime friend of Walker's.
A graduate of Piedmont Bible College in Winston-Salem and a pastor, Walker was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives 6th Congressional District in 2014 after beating out the heavily favored Phil Berger Jr., in the primary.
He decided not to run for re-election in 2020 after his district was redrawn to favor Democrats, choosing instead to run for Richard Burr's seat in the Senate, which will open in 2023.
Trump has thrown his support behind Rep. Ted Budd, and in a meeting with Walker in December, urged him to run for the House's 7th Congressional District.
Walker went home and prayed about it.
"It is commendable when someone says 'no' to the former president but 'yes' to the Lord Jesus Christ," Baity said.
Walker responded: "It certainly wasn't easy to tell him no."
On Sunday, Walker mostly steered away from politics, talking more about his upbringing and spirituality.
"I want every boy and girl to know that their rights don't come from the federal government but from their creator, God almighty. That's what drives us. If we don't take the message, who is? These days you don't hear that message in education. You're certainly not going to hear it in the arts and entertainment world. You're not going to hear it in the political landscape," Walker said. "Here's the great thing about America, we never quit trying to be this land of opportunity for every American, and that's my basis for why I'm running for United States Senate."
Robinson, who was battling congestion — he said he tested negative for COVID-19 — spoke for a few minutes, urging people to put God at the center of their lives.
"We are setting ourselves up for a colossal fall from a colossal height because we have forgotten who it is who put us up there," Robinson said. "We need to get back and realize that God almighty is the reason why we are here."
