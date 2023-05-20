Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker announced Saturday that he is running for governor, adding his name to the list of Republicans who think they can finally win a seat that has traditionally been out of the GOP's reach.

“We need somebody willing to engage,” Walker said. “And part of that engagement is holding our own accountable. Sometimes that is looking at our own side of the aisle and saying, 'No, we are going stand differently than this.'”

Walker joins the gubernatorial race in what's becoming a crowded field. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and State Treasurer Dale Folwell, both Republicans, have previously announced their candidacies. Josh Stein, North Carolina's attorney general, looks to keep Democrats in control of the seat. And Mike Ross, a Libertarian candidate, also is running.

Walker announced his candidacy at Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville, an event attended by about 250 people, including family and friends.

“Whether it’s the swamp in (Washington) D.C. or Raleigh, it’s very easy to get there when you talk about all of the different things that you want to accomplish,” said Walker, who turned 54 on Saturday.

While Republicans have made huge gains in taking control of the state House and Senate, they’ve only held the governor’s job four years since 1993. The only election victory during that period happened in 2012 with Pat McCrory.

Walker's entry will give voters a choice somewhere between the establishment Folwell and the rising but controversial star of Robinson.

Walker acknowledged to reporters on Saturday that the current GOP primary favorite is Robinson, who was elected the state’s first Black lieutenant governor in 2020. Robinson is a popular speaker at conservative churches and organizations. But some Republicans have questioned whether Robinson’s aggressive style and blunt comments about LGBTQ+ rights and abortion make him the party’s best choice to win a general election.

A former pastor at Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro, Walker won the 6th District congressional race in 2014 — his first try at elected office — and replaced elder statesman Howard Coble. Walker defeated Democratic challengers in 2016 and 2018.

In 2019, Walker decided not to run for reelection after the General Assembly redrew his Republican-leaning district to one that favored a Democratic candidate.

In 2022, Walker finished a distant third in the Republican U.S. Senate primary to eventual general election winner Ted Budd and the second-place McCrory.

Walker and Robinson had been close allies — the result of Walker’s distribution of Robinson’s 2018 gun-rights speech to the Greensboro City Council that went viral and vaulted Robinson to prominence. But Robinson’s endorsement of Budd changed that relationship, Walker has said.

“What we need is a governor candidate that can withhold and withstand a level of scrutiny that we’ve never seen for the chief executive in North Carolina,” Walker said during his speech, without mentioning Robinson. He added: “Republicans are going to have to ask themselves at some point does character and integrity still matter to us.”

Walker said he is running to expand educational opportunities and economic freedom, targeting an educational system he said must be reformed.

“Until we are able to get in there and clean out the tenureship, clean out all of the different things that are programmed in this generation, we are going to keep dealing with the same problems over and over again,” Walker said. “We got to return power to the parents and the school boards and not the D.C. or the Raleigh bureaucracies.”

Walker also said he will fight against “the intellectual pursuit of our elites promoting child mutilation through gender reassignment” — a familiar refrain echoed by many in the Republican Party of late.

“It’s an abomination and, as your governor, I will fight day and night to war against such evil,” Walker said.

During his speech, Walker asked the crowd for campaign donations to help him raise $500,000 by June 30.

Still, unless he's able to be financially competitive, Walker's path to a primary victory seems narrow, said Erik Heberlig, a political science professor at UNC-Charlotte.

“It’s not clear there is a unique constituency within the Republican Party that Walker would be able to tap into as a means of beating Robinson,” Heberlig said.