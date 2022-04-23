Marker to remember rescue squad unveiled Saturday

It was billed as a historical marker unveiling. However, it was really a family reunion with a historical marker unveiling.

The Forsyth County Historic Resources Commission unveiled a marker Saturday morning in front of the former Winston-Salem Rescue Squad building at 2955 N. Liberty St.

Before the program began, as with any reunion, there was a lot of catching up with old friends.

“When did you get so old?" "What happened to your hair?" "Has it really been 40 years?" "Where has the time gone?”

Remarks were made by Mayor Allen Joines and Winston-Salem City Council Members D.D. Adams, James Taylor, Kevin Mundy, and Barbara Burke.

Joines told the crowd of about 100 former squad members, friends and local officials that the marker would ensure that future generations would remember the rescue squad and its importance to the community.

The building will be torn down later this week and a new city fire station, to replace the fire station beside the squad building, will be built.

The squad disbanded in 2013.

Ed Hampton, a former member, told the crowd about the squad’s history.

The squad was the first rescue squad formed in North Carolina and the second in the country. The first was in Roanoke, Va. WSRS was founded in 1937 by Roy Kane and local businessman Thurmond Chatham. Kane had helped start the squad in Roanoke.

“In 1938 they responded to a drowning on the Yadkin River, car wrecks, and transported patients to polio camps around the area,” Hampton said.

They also provided training to local fire departments.

Another important service was providing such medical equipment as oxygen tanks and even an iron lung for people to use.

Hampton spoke about a man who had respiratory problems and needed home oxygen. The squad would provide oxygen tanks to him.

“When we would take a big tank to his house, while we set it up, he’d smoke two or three cigarettes,” Hampton said.

Hampton also told the crowd that the squad was a family. They spent a lot of time together. There were meetings every Monday night, weekly stand-by, where they would respond to emergency medical calls in the community, and public standbys at such events as ballgames, the fair, and car races.

“We were a family. We truly loved each other,” he said.

Robert Myers, a former chief and president of the board, said that when he joined he planned to stay a couple of years.

“I ended up staying 37 years,” he said.

Myers told a story about a call at a local hotel. When they arrived, a woman was about to have a baby.

“She told us, ‘I just came from the doctor and he said go home, you’re not ready. This is as far as I made it,’” he said. “People talk about delivering a baby. I caught a baby.”

Jeff Hinshaw, another former member, said that members came from all walks of life.

“We had blue collar and white collar people, doctors, machinists, lawyers and police officers,” he said.

Continuing the family theme of the program Hinshaw said that he considered several of the members to be father figures to him.

“We looked up to our senior members for guidance,” he said.

