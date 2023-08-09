U.K. aerospace manufacturer Marshall Aerospace USA LLC named Wednesday the top executive for its U.S. operations at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Marshall confirmed on April 25 plans for a 240-job, $50 million maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the Greensboro airport with operations beginning in early 2025.

Ken Loy is an aerospace and defense veteran, including serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for 21 years, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Loy also worked at Lockheed Martin, where he held multiple leadership roles for developing technical solutions for armed forces customers, and as chief executive of Hensoldt Inc. and president of KL Aero Group.

“Ken brings to the table an extraordinary combination of industry leadership, technical expertise and multinational business management acumen, making him the ideal person to establish and grow Marshall’s footprint in the United States,” Marshall Aerospace managing director Neil McManus said in a statement.

“Having represented both the military and the prime contractor for the C-130 Hercules, Ken’s unique breadth of perspective allows him to stand in the shoes of both Marshall and our customers, which will prove essential in providing an unmatched standard of support in the United States.”

Marshall USA’s project will establish a facility to support its current and future U.S. Armed Forces contracts, with Phase 1 comprising capacity to support six bays serving the U.S.-based fleet of Hercules C-130 tactical transport aircraft.

There also will be a paint facility, support shops and office space.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this exciting American chapter in Marshall’s history,” Loy said.

“I look forward to expanding Marshall’s fantastic reputation for C-130 platform MRO and modification within the C-130’s largest market.”

The company is eligible for up to $3.8 million in performance-based incentives and other state grant funding.

The Marshall project was approved by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners for up to $308,879 in performance-based incentives, plus a $124,000 local matching fund utility grant, as well as up to $240,000 from the Greensboro City Council.

“We believe Greensboro is the ideal home of our U.S. Aerospace operations,” Marshall Group chief executive Kathy Jenkins said in a statement.

“We are excited to put over 55 years of C-130 experience to work in providing an unmatched standard of in-country support for existing and new U.S.-based partners and customers.”

The company has not provided what the average annual wage would be for its employees, but said overall any payroll impact would be more than $18 million.

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority chairman Paul Mengert cited the Marshall commitment as a major win for the PTI megasite given Marshall’s “reputation as a leader in the field of aviation maintenance and repair.”

Having Marshall on campus “would bring increased economic opportunities to the region, as well as provide a reliable resource for the aviation industry,” Mengert said.

“Marshall’s decision to establish its presence at PTI is in line with the authority’s vision of establishing PTI as the foremost aerospace campus in the United States.”