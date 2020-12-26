 Skip to main content
Marshall Marvelli: I want to be with my students
wire

From the A year like no other series
Marvelli

Marshall Marvelli, an English teacher at Paisley IB School, stands for a portrait on Thursday, Dec. 10 in Winston-Salem.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

As a teacher your world is turned completely upside down. There’s a huge amount of education in the interchange between teachers and students but more important, between and among students.

They’re all sitting in their own homes by themselves and that isolation is a killer. The word we hear most often is ‘disengagement.’ Getting the kids to participate in their own education is the hardest task we’ve got.

I’ve gone back to doing collaborative-learning groups with groups of 4, 5 and 6 students and I encourage them to keep the cameras on but depending on the quality of the bandwidth, it kicks children out of the room. When they can’t see each other, they can’t read each other’s faces.

It's the lack of social contact between and amongst each other. In an ordinary school world, they create their own social world, and it's gone. And without that community, education suffers.

We have kids who are straight A students, and a lot of them are suddenly falling off the edge. And you talk to parents and they tell you the same thing — there’s depression.

I love what I do. I love my students. I want to be with my students.

I’m 78 and my wife is 76. I can’t bring COVID home. That’s not even in the game plan.

For the students, I know the education they’re losing. The reality is we are only able to give them half the time that we once gave them.

For me personally, it’s the presence of my students and the interchange, to see a kid learn, to watch the light switch go in someone’s eyes.

That’s all gone.

My hope is the vaccines really work, and they quickly drop the community spread of the disease down to zip.

I want back in the classroom with my kids. All of them. I don’t want cohorts coming and going. Distance learning is bad. Teaching cohorts half here and half at home, I expect will be worse.

Marshall Marvelli teaches English at Paisley IB.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

