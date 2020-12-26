Marshall Marvelli: I want to be with my students

As a teacher your world is turned completely upside down. There’s a huge amount of education in the interchange between teachers and students but more important, between and among students.

They’re all sitting in their own homes by themselves and that isolation is a killer. The word we hear most often is ‘disengagement.’ Getting the kids to participate in their own education is the hardest task we’ve got.

I’ve gone back to doing collaborative-learning groups with groups of 4, 5 and 6 students and I encourage them to keep the cameras on but depending on the quality of the bandwidth, it kicks children out of the room. When they can’t see each other, they can’t read each other’s faces.

It's the lack of social contact between and amongst each other. In an ordinary school world, they create their own social world, and it's gone. And without that community, education suffers.

We have kids who are straight A students, and a lot of them are suddenly falling off the edge. And you talk to parents and they tell you the same thing — there’s depression.

I love what I do. I love my students. I want to be with my students.

I’m 78 and my wife is 76. I can’t bring COVID home. That’s not even in the game plan.