Martha Bassett has long loved singing songs from the canon of bossa nova, that laidback and sensual genre of jazz that originated in Brazil during the late 1950s.

But something was missing from her interpretation of those songs.

“I felt like singing them in English never did them justice,” Bassett said recently.

A full-time musician with multiple commitments, including the popular “Martha Bassett Show” at The Reeves Theater in Elkin, Bassett said she was too busy to learn Portuguese.

Then the COVID-19 shutdown hit, and Bassett suddenly had time to devote to a new skill.

The goal was to learn one bossa nova song in Portuguese. Instead, she learned more than a dozen with the help of a local man who spent time in the country during the 1970s with the Peace Corps, and later, a native Brazilian who is still giving her language lessons.

Sung in Portuguese, the songs are more poetic, Bassett said.

“One aspect is that rhythmically, Portuguese is different than English. So, I think that’s why it’s unsatisfying to sing them in English,” she explained. “The rhythm of the words just doesn’t come across.”

Bassett became so enamored with Brazil that she traveled there on her own last summer, seeking out music. She didn’t find a lot of bossa nova, which is considered old person’s music in Brazil, but she did find plenty of samba and pop music.

Once people discovered she was there on a mission to learn the country’s music, Brazilians began inviting her to concerts. She plans to return in the fall.

The result of Bassett’s immersion into bossa nova and Brazilian culture will be a concert with the Camel City Jazz Orchestra Bossa Nova Ensemble on Saturday at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Arts.

The concert will feature 15 songs, including bossa nova standards “Desafinado (“Slightly Out of Tune”), “Samba de Uma Nota So” (“One Note Samba”) and “Insensatez” (“How Insensitive”). “Girl from Ipanema,” the most famous of all bossa nova songs didn’t make the cut, Bassett added with a laugh.

The 12-piece ensemble will include a string quartet, a first for the jazz orchestra, which is now in its 11th year.

Bassett has performed an occasional song with the jazz orchestra over the years, but Saturday’s concert will be the first as the featured performer.

Matt Kosma, the co-founder and artistic director for the orchestra, heard Bassett sing a bossa nova concert last year with her quartet at the annual Music Carolina SummerFest.

“I had the idea to expand that to a larger group,” Kosma said. “It took me awhile to decide on the instrumentation, but I went back and listened to a lot of the original recordings and a lot of them had a full orchestra with a lot of strings, and it sounded really beautiful, so I added the string quartet to the four-wind instruments.”

Bassett said her only request to the orchestra’s arrangement team was that they stay within the chord structures that she had worked out. In addition to vocals, Bassett will play rhythm guitar.

Learning to sing the songs in Portuguese and adjust to a new rhythmic style on guitar has been a challenge, she said. “It’s been overall positive, but it’s stretching me in new ways.”

Though the jazz orchestra will sometimes drop a bossa nova song into its set, Saturday’s show will be the first time it has played a setlist of strictly bossa nova.

“It’s a natural fit for the way we play already, and it’s beautiful and fun,” Kosma said.

He and some of the musicians in the orchestra have been working on this concert for about six months. It’s one reason why he is as excited about Saturday’s show as any in recent memory.

Noting the work she and the orchestra put into the show, Bassett said she hopes that it’s not a one-and-done concert.

“I hope we get more opportunities,” she said. “It would be a shame to have all these arrangements and only get to perform them once.”

PHOTOS: Camel City Jazz Orchestra to perform Bossa Nova with Martha Bassett, July 29 at SECCA