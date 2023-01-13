Martin Luther King Jr. commemorations planned for Sunday and Monday in Winston-Salem.

Events to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held locally Sunday and Monday to commemorate the slain civil rights leader.

The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity will hold its King Day celebration and awards ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at 1400 Fitch St. in Winston-Salem, the organization said on its website. A group of 10 local people will receive awards for their community service.

The event will be streamed live on the organization's Facebook page. The King national holiday is Monday.

Chancellor Elwood Robinson of Winston-Salem State University will be the keynote speaker at High Point University's annual King Worship Service at 11 a.m. Monday in Hayworth Chapel, High Point University said.

The event is free and open to the public.

"What a gift to have Chancellor Robinson lead us to celebrate Dr. King's legacy," said the Rev. Preston Davis, the minister to the university. "Dr. Robinson is an admired leader in higher education and our Piedmont Triad community. We are honored that he will be joining us."

In Winston-Salem, the 43rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Noon Hour Commemoration will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at Union Baptist Church. The event is free and open to the public.

A special litany of commemoration will be held, and inspirational music will be performed, organizers said in a news release.

Retired Judge Denise Hartsfield will be the event's keynote speaker. Hartsfield, a Winston-Salem native, is a graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta and the Wake Forest University School of Law.

Organizers will recognize the King "Dare to Make a Difference" honorees, Kellie P. Easton of Action 4 Equity and Reginald McCaskill of Maximum Enterprise Inc.

"Both have helped to mold young lives positively, with a focus on education and business development," organizers said.

As a community service project, the Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the event organizers will provide attendees with box lunches after the event, organizers said. A necessity bag will be given to homeless people and those in need from the Bethesda Center and Samaritan Ministries.

Sunday's forecast calls for high temperature near 51 degrees amid sunny skies in Winston-Salem. Monday's forecast calls for a high near 52 with amid partly sunny skies in Forsyth County.

King, a civil-rights activist, was killed April 4, 1968, by an assassin's bullet in Memphis, Tenn. King would have been 94 on his birthday on Jan. 15.