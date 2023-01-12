 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Closings

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced for Monday:

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

Forsyth County offices will be closed.

State offices will be closed.

Federal offices will be closed.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.

Garbage and blue week recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.

Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at a packed Wait Chapel at Wake Forest on Oct. 11, 1962.
