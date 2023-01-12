Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Closings

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced for Monday:
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
Forsyth County offices will be closed.
State offices will be closed.
Federal offices will be closed.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.
Garbage and blue week recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.
Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.
