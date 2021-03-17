Mary Alice Warren gets her day

LEWISVILLE — If anybody deserves to share a day of honor with St. Patrick, it's Mary Alice Warren.
She's been something of a saint for the town of Lewisville.
On Wednesday, Mayor Mike Horn and his wife, Fanny Stronach, swung by Village Vienna to wish Warren a happy birthday.
It was a milestone birthday.
She's 100 years old.
Stronach came bearing a cupcake while Horn carried a framed proclamation, declaring Wednesday Mary Alice Warren Day in Lewisville.
Warren was raised in Lewisville, on a home off Lewisville-Clemmons Road. She later moved into Winston-Salem with her husband, Jack, but her fondness for Lewisville remained.
Several years ago, she donated some of her family's land to the town for what became Jack Warren Park in 2010. A few years after that, Warren got wind that the town wanted to build a community center.
"We were about two-thirds of the way through planning it, when we got a call from Mary Alice. She asked if we'd like to have an additional 15 acres next to Jack Warren Park," Horn recalled.
The town accepted. The community center is well into construction and will open in the fall.
"We had to arm wrestle her to get it named the Mary Alice Warren Community Center," he said.
With COVID-19 protocols in place, Vienna Village welcomed a steady stream of visitors to see Warren, including Mary Tatum, who came from Raleigh.
Warren sat in the lobby, wearing a green sweater and green mask, behind a table that held a tiara, a bouquet of daffodils and a banner that read: "100 and Fabulous."
Two NASCAR caps were displayed behind her on a chair.
Watching NASCAR — she's fond of Joe Gibbs — and reading have kept her busy during COVID-19.
She handled the restriction of visitors well over the last year, she said.
On Wednesday, she squeezed in about a year's worth of visits.
"I'm overwhelmed," she said.
Chris Parker, the administrator of Vienna Village, said 100-year old residents sometimes don't always get a lot of visitors on their birthday because they've outlived so many of their friends.
"But not Mary Alice," he said. "She's been a stalwart of the Lewisville community."
