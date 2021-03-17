Mary Alice Warren gets her day

LEWISVILLE — If anybody deserves to share a day of honor with St. Patrick, it's Mary Alice Warren.

She's been something of a saint for the town of Lewisville.

On Wednesday, Mayor Mike Horn and his wife, Fanny Stronach, swung by Village Vienna to wish Warren a happy birthday.

It was a milestone birthday.

She's 100 years old.

Stronach came bearing a cupcake while Horn carried a framed proclamation, declaring Wednesday Mary Alice Warren Day in Lewisville.

Warren was raised in Lewisville, on a home off Lewisville-Clemmons Road. She later moved into Winston-Salem with her husband, Jack, but her fondness for Lewisville remained.

Several years ago, she donated some of her family's land to the town for what became Jack Warren Park in 2010. A few years after that, Warren got wind that the town wanted to build a community center.

"We were about two-thirds of the way through planning it, when we got a call from Mary Alice. She asked if we'd like to have an additional 15 acres next to Jack Warren Park," Horn recalled.

The town accepted. The community center is well into construction and will open in the fall.