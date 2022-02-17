Mask mandate to end in Winston-Salem on March 1

The Forsyth and statewide daily case counts have dropped significantly in the past 10 days, although DHHS already has reported Forsyth with 47 COVID-19 related deaths so far in February.

Joines also cited the local community is nearing the end of the seasonal respiratory virus season, which both Ohl and Swift have cited as likely causes for the decline in the daily case count in Forsyth.

With the approach of warmer weather, people will be able to be spend more time outside, Joines said.

Ohl said in the news release that ending the mask mandate as case counts decline "is an important stepping-stone to an endemic, rather than pandemic, approach to COVID."

"Rather than masking an entire community, the emphasis for wearing a mask is shifted for those who are more vulnerable, including those who are unvaccinated.

"N95 masks are now in good supply and provide an individual fantastic protection from respiratory viruses including COVID, even when others are unmasked.”

The Forsyth Department of Public Health has supplies of N95 masks available for free while supplies last at its headquarters at 799 N. Highland Ave.