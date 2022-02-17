Mask mandate to end in Winston-Salem on March 1

Winston-Salem's citywide mask mandate will be lifted on March 1, city officials said Thursday, though the city hasn't reached the COVID-19 metrics criteria set by Mayor Allen Joines in October.
Joines said Oct. 29 that in order to lift the city’s mask mandate that was reinstated in August, the city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks, and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
As of Wednesday's COVID-19 dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 19.3%, down from 20% Tuesday. The statewide rate was 12.5%.
The same update had Forsyth averaging 55 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 individuals in Friday’s report.
Joines said he made his decision after consulting with Forsyth County health director Joshua Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
“This decision is based on several factors that convinced me the mandate can be safely lifted,” Joines said in a statement.
"Among them, the falling number of omicron-related cases, and the fact that the impact on the community of the omicron variant is somewhat diminished compared with the delta variant."
Joines cautioned that if another COVID-19 variants emerges that cause large spikes in cases, "reinstating the mandate is always a possibility.”
Ohl said during his weekly news conference Thursday that “I think our kids will be OK to take the mask off around the same time we’re doing it for the city."
“Some school systems may want to delay it a little based on what the numbers are.”
The current order exempts children under age 2 and lists 14 situations that exempt citizens from wearing a mask, including religious beliefs, medical or behavioral conditions or disabilities, and eating, drinking or exercising strenuously.
Other exemptions apply for people giving a speech, communicating with law enforcement officers or operating equipment if visibility would be affected.
Per federal law, masks still will be required on public transportation, including city buses.
Additionally, Joines said, businesses, churches and other organizations may make their own requirements as to masks or other COVID-related requirements.
Entry to health care facilities where patient care is provided likely will keep mask requirements in place to protect the health of staff and other patients.
"We are entering a new phase in the pandemic and empowering the public to take a greater role in preventing the spread of COVID," Swift said.
"Vaccines are widely available and effective in reducing the severity of COVID.
"I would encourage persons to stay up to date with initial and booster doses, wear a mask when appropriate, especially those who are immunocompromised, and persons should get tested if they experience symptoms of COVID-19."
Other actions
Joines' decision comes as Gov. Roy Cooper plans to provide a "mask guidance" update at 3 p.m. Thursday that is expected to be focused on masking in K-12 schools.
The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that Mecklenburg County’s mask mandate will be lifted Feb. 26. The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to end the requirement.
Mecklenburg businesses can implement their own mask requirements, and the county continues to recommend wearing them.
In both Forsyth and Mecklenburg, there was limited enforcement of the mask mandate, leaving it up to individuals to choosing whether it was prudent to be masked in settings of potential exposure to COVID-19.
The Forsyth and statewide daily case counts have dropped significantly in the past 10 days, although DHHS already has reported Forsyth with 47 COVID-19 related deaths so far in February.
Joines also cited the local community is nearing the end of the seasonal respiratory virus season, which both Ohl and Swift have cited as likely causes for the decline in the daily case count in Forsyth.
With the approach of warmer weather, people will be able to be spend more time outside, Joines said.
Ohl said in the news release that ending the mask mandate as case counts decline "is an important stepping-stone to an endemic, rather than pandemic, approach to COVID."
"Rather than masking an entire community, the emphasis for wearing a mask is shifted for those who are more vulnerable, including those who are unvaccinated.
"N95 masks are now in good supply and provide an individual fantastic protection from respiratory viruses including COVID, even when others are unmasked.”
The Forsyth Department of Public Health has supplies of N95 masks available for free while supplies last at its headquarters at 799 N. Highland Ave.
Ohl stressed, however, that while Forsyth positive test rate and cases per 100,000 remain elevated about Joines' previous guidance, "masking indoors remains a good idea in crowds or when personal distancing is not possible."
"This is especially true for individuals over the age of 75 and for those who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions.
