Mask mandates, virtual school options stretched by COVID case increases across Triad

The backlash, if there is to be one, simmers as the clock ticks and the case counts grow.
School systems throughout the region, as diverse as the populations they serve, have opted for differing and shifting approaches to ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.
Mask mandates, quarantines, at-home learning options are all decisions being made — and altered — on the fly by elected school boards faced with making unfathomable choices.
Require thousands of squirming kids and unhappy teachers to wear a mask? Shift precious resources to permanent, online classrooms? For how long?
It’s not reading, writing or arithmetic. Nor is it test scores, school construction or critical race theory.
Those things are easy. Leading and making unpopular decisions is hard.
Changing course
So far this summer, decisions about whether to mandate masks have been made about as you’d expect them to be.
Unnecessary (and stupid) political grenades landed in the laps of earnest school-board members across the region as the spread of the delta variant increased along with vaccine obstinacy.
Who could have guessed? Other than blue-in-the-face doctors and epidemiologists who’ve spent years studying pandemics, that is.
Districts that serve cities — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and Guilford County to name two — made their calls early on with little fuss and muted opposition.
Others with a more suburban feel, Davie and most recently Davidson and Rockingham, recently reversed course on earlier decisions to have mask-optional policies.
The jeers and catcalls, particularly in Davidson, about the about-face were more, shall we say, robust.
The new mandates, for the most part, are temporary, wait-and-see policies. Four weeks and we’ll revisit it if the numbers go down.
It’s a cautious and reasonable stance, particularly for elected officials answerable to volatile, unreasonable electorates.
In Davidson County, some 400 students and staff were required to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 in just the first five days of school. Weekly COVID data between Aug. 16 and Aug. 20 showed that 58 students and 31 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.
During a specially called meeting Monday, members of the Davidson Board of Education cited the need to minimize classroom disruption and concerns over staffing levels as reasons to change course.
“We are risking shutdowns with schools, sports and all that we have fought for to get back this year,” said Kristie Bonnett, the board’s vice chairman. “I don’t like masks but being out of school is the worse alternative.”
Of course, there are other reasons that elected officials dare not say aloud.
Expanding options
In Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, where the mask mandate approved earlier in the summer caused less heartburn, officials are keeping a close eye on another factor closely tied to COVID-19.
The relatively new Virtual Academy, where classes are conducted online as its name implies, likely is bursting at its invisible cyber walls.
At the close of the 2020-21 school year in June, the Virtual Academy had an enrollment of 680 students in grades K-8.
As of Aug. 23, that number had grown to 823 — an increase of 143, or 21% as parents worried about children not yet eligible for vaccination look for a safer option.
Figures about recent transfers and inquiries about transfers from brick-and-mortar schools are not readily available, but 10 days after the official start of the year enrollments and final staffing levels are set.
Suffice it to say, it’s a safe bet that inquiries and outright transfers are common even though enrolling a student in the Virtual Academy means that re-enrolling next year in a choice or a magnet school is not guaranteed.
“What we are finding is when people hear that Virtual Academy is now it’s own school and not merely a virtual option, they back off as in most cases they want to stay enrolled in their residential or choice school,” wrote Brent Campbell, the WSFS School’s chief communications officer.
And even though the time to register or transfer to Virtual Academy has technically passed, you can bet your COVID booster shot that school officials won’t turn anyone away.
“While (the) normal registration period is closed, they are working with parents to enroll if the parent has no other option or concerns about student health as they can,” Campbell wrote.
The reason for that is simple — and it’s the same reason elected officials in neighboring counties have reversed course on mask mandates.
No reasonable person is willing to risk the life of a child over paperwork or cheap political theater.
