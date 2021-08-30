Mask mandates, virtual school options stretched by COVID case increases across Triad

Of course, there are other reasons that elected officials dare not say aloud.

Expanding options

In Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, where the mask mandate approved earlier in the summer caused less heartburn, officials are keeping a close eye on another factor closely tied to COVID-19.

The relatively new Virtual Academy, where classes are conducted online as its name implies, likely is bursting at its invisible cyber walls.

At the close of the 2020-21 school year in June, the Virtual Academy had an enrollment of 680 students in grades K-8.

As of Aug. 23, that number had grown to 823 — an increase of 143, or 21% as parents worried about children not yet eligible for vaccination look for a safer option.

Figures about recent transfers and inquiries about transfers from brick-and-mortar schools are not readily available, but 10 days after the official start of the year enrollments and final staffing levels are set.

Suffice it to say, it’s a safe bet that inquiries and outright transfers are common even though enrolling a student in the Virtual Academy means that re-enrolling next year in a choice or a magnet school is not guaranteed.