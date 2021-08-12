Mask optional school boards should reconsider, says infectious diseases expert. County health department resumes gift card offer Friday.

With the first day of the 2021-22 school year just 10 days away for most K-12 systems, a local infectious diseases expert urged Thursday that Triad school boards and administrators reconsider their mask-optional indoor policies.
However, Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Health said he is fine with high school football games being played at full seating capacity during the COVID-19 surge as long as there is proper social distancing and masking by fans.
Meanwhile, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health will resume Friday providing a four-set of $25 gift cards to individuals getting their first vaccine dose, as well as certain drivers transporting those individuals to get their shot.
As of Thursday, eight school systems in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina are mandating masks indoors: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Guilford, Surry and Watauga county schools and Elkin, Lexington, Mount Airy and Thomasville city schools.
Davidson, Davie, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin county schools are mask optional.
Mandating masking indoors is recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and most medical experts across the board.
The latest DHHS guidance says students who are properly masked and showing no symptoms of COVID-19 don’t have to quarantine if they come into close contact with someone exposed to the virus.
Last year, that person may have been looking at 10 to 14 days of quarantine.
Ohl expects the Cooper administration to reinstitute a statewide mask mandate indoors if the statewide and county-level COVID-19 metrics continue to reach daily highs for the vaccine period of the pandemic.
DHHS reported Thursday that Forsyth had 208 new COVID-19 cases — the highest daily count since 215 on Feb. 11. The state had 5,900 new cases, up from 4,963 reported Wednesday.
As of noon Thursday, there were 2,409 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19, primarily unvaccinated individuals infected with the delta variant. It is at its highest level since 2,468 on Feb. 6. The 17-county Triad region had 530 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
"I would mandate (masking indoors), which could happen actually, so keep an eye on that," Ohl said. "We need to go back to masking for our kids.
"For those school systems where masks are optional, I feel very strongly that those school boards should reconsider that decision.
"Otherwise, you're not going to get through two to three weeks of school. It's not going to be possible," Ohl said.
Ohl said there will be enough students exposed to COVID-19 in mask optional settings — "whether home transmission, community transmission, hopefully not in-school transmission but it could happen — that contract tracing won't be able to be kept up."
"When that happens, the only thing left is to either close a grade or close the school, depending on how widespread it is."
Ohl said parents whose children will attend a mask-optional school should emphasize to them the importance of wearing a mask anyway.
Football attendance
The N.C. High School Athletic Association is not placing any COVID-19 related restrictions on its members at the start of the 2021-22 school year. The association is advising “best practices."
Ohl said he supports permitting full seating capacity for high school football games in part because games are outside and in part because of how important ticket revenue is to support athletic departments.
"Everyone should wear a mask," Ohl said. "Fans are shoulder to shoulder, yelling ... with more air movement.
"It's the concept that the mask is there to help us do some of the things we would still like to do."
Ohl said in terms of college football, he advises that fans be required to wear a mask when they are in tight surroundings, such as restrooms, concession stands and concourses.
Gift cards update
The department has twice run out of the gift cards on the first available day since state health officials expanded the gift card offer from $25 to $100.
The gift-card promotional effort ends Aug. 31 or until DHHS' supply is exhausted.
County health director Joshua Swift said the department provided the four-set of $25 gift cards to 571 individuals on Tuesday after serving about 300 individuals on Aug. 4.
"There's definitely an uptick in interest from individuals getting their first dose," Swift said. "I am hopeful that this will get our vaccination numbers up."
Swift said he is aware some individuals could get their first dose for the sake of the gift card, and then not return for the second dose three to four weeks later.
"That is a concern, and we want to tell people that it's important to get the second dose to get full immunity and full protection you need from both doses," Swift said.
Swift said individuals are told they have the option of getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as supplies allow "so they don't have to worry about coming back."
Swift said other motivating factors for getting first doses have been students preparing to go back to school, individuals responding to vaccination mandates by their employer, overall concern about the surge in the delta variant, or they have seen family or a friend become infected with COVID-19.
In terms of the employer mandate, Swift said there will be individuals "who will get it done now, and some that will wait until the last minute" for getting fully vaccinated.
Besides providing vaccinations at the department's facilities at 799 N. Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem, the department will have doses available this weekend at 2101 Peters Creek Parkway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Bowman Gray Stadium Racing, 1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and at Cooks Flea Market, 4250 Patterson Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Greensboro News & Record reporter Joe Sirera contributed to this article
