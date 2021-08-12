Mask-optional school boards urged to reconsider plan by infectious diseases expert; county health department resumes gift card offer Friday

The gift-card promotional effort ends Aug. 31 or until DHHS' supply is exhausted.

County health director Joshua Swift said the department provided the four-set of $25 gift cards to 571 individuals on Tuesday after serving about 300 individuals on Aug. 4.

"There's definitely an uptick in interest from individuals getting their first dose," Swift said. "I am hopeful that this will get our vaccination numbers up."

Swift said he is aware some individuals could get their first dose for the sake of the gift card, and then not return for the second dose three to four weeks later.

"That is a concern, and we want to tell people that it's important to get the second dose to get full immunity and full protection you need from both doses," Swift said.

Swift said individuals are told they have the option of getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as supplies allow "so they don't have to worry about coming back."

Swift said other motivating factors for getting first doses have been students preparing to go back to school, individuals responding to vaccination mandates by their employer, overall concern about the surge in the delta variant, or they have seen family or a friend become infected with COVID-19.