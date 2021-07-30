 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mask requirement in Forsyth County buildings begins Monday
0 Comments
breaking top story

Mask requirement in Forsyth County buildings begins Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Because of the increase of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County, county government will require visitors and employees to wear masks inside all of its buildings beginning Monday.

Officials said masks will be provided to visitors who do not have one.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

County officials said the latest guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control advises everyone in areas with substantial or high spread to wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Getting vaccinated is still the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and death, and slow the spread of the virus, county officials stressed.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are widely available throughout the community, including at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicago music fest goes on amid virus concerns

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News