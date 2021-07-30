Mask requirement in Forsyth County buildings begins Monday

Because of the increase of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County, county government will require visitors and employees to wear masks inside all of its buildings beginning Monday.
Officials said masks will be provided to visitors who do not have one.
County officials said the latest guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control advises everyone in areas with substantial or high spread to wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Getting vaccinated is still the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and death, and slow the spread of the virus, county officials stressed.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are widely available throughout the community, including at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
336-727-7369
