Mass shootings, killing of innocents barely make a ripple in election season

The headlines and news alerts, delivered directly to email addresses and smartphones, have landed with rapid-fire regularity for days on end.

So many so quickly that it’s difficult to keep up.

Five people, including a police officer, were killed last week in a mass shooting in Raleigh. Four more died by gunshot in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County — just since Sunday — including a 61-year-old man and a Clemmons woman killed by stray bullets.

Farther afield, three people were injured by gunfire Saturday night during a homecoming concert at Livingstone College.

A mass killing, a school shooting, a pair of innocent bystanders and what appears to be garden variety street violence, which Winston-Salem’s understaffed and outgunned police department helpfully noted was not "random," all recorded and passed along in an electronic flash.

Did anyone notice? Or more importantly, care?

Nowhere near the top

The timing of this particular spasm of unrelated violence across North Carolina is noteworthy as it came just days before the opening of the early voting period.

And that begs another question: Will the violence move the needle even a little when ballots are counted?

Not if the results of recent polls are any indication.

Per ABC and The Washington Post, 2 in 3 registered voters believe this election is more important than past mid-term campaigns.

More than 8 in 10 registered voters responding to an NPR/Marist poll earlier this month said they would be "definitely voting" with 82% of Democrats saying so, 88% of Republicans and 80% of unaffiliated voters.

That’s great; the more participation, the better.

But what’s driving that interest?

The same sorts of polls — granted they’ve been off before — offer hints and glimpses.

Pollsters have asked those likely voters about the relative importance of a range of issues including inflation/the economy, abortion, the preservation of democracy/Jan. 6, immigration, health care, crime and access to guns.

The numbers per the NPR/Marist outfit indicate that inflation (30%) leads the way as the top issue, followed by abortion (22%), health care (13%), Jan 6 (9%) and immigration (9%).

No surprise, but that survey also showed a sizable difference based on party affiliation. Registered Democrats said abortion and Jan. 6 were their top issues. Republicans listed inflation and immigration. Unaffiliated voters, meanwhile, had inflation and abortion as leading issues.

Guns and gun violence were way down the list. Just 7% of the total voters surveyed said it was a top concern — 8% of Democrats, 6% of the Republicans and 5% of unaffiliated voters.

Those numbers speak volumes.

Momentary lament

The mass shooting in Raleigh, which left five dead after an hours-long spree, briefly captured national attention before other things predictably elbowed it aside.

Closer to home in Winston-Salem, the shooting deaths of the two people minding their own business caused momentary lament.

Benigo Silva-Miguel, 61, was killed on Peachtree Street after knuckleheads decided on drive-by gunplay as a means of settling a dispute. Silva-Miguel, police said, was shot while walking to his car.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Alia Matti Balola, 37, died Monday night in her apartment after being hit by a bullet fired during a domestic dispute in a neighboring unit.

Sunday’s gun violence, meanwhile, claimed the lives of 19-year-old Marcus Lee Mitchell and Corey Blake Simmons, a 17-year-old student at Reagan High.

City police, in phrasing meant to assure nearby residents and a weary public that they were relatively safe, offered assurances that those shootings weren’t random and resulted from some sort of undetermined affront.

In the immediate aftermath of so much carnage, grieving family and friends were left to plan funerals, memorials and perhaps a candlelight vigil or two.

And as has become the standard, flower arrangements, condolence cards and stuffed animals will be left at various crime scenes across the state in short-lived memorials.

All of those things will no doubt soothe families stung by abrupt, violent loss. They may, too, offer a cathartic outlet to those remaining few who aren’t numb to mounting gunfire deaths.

But is any of it motivation enough to cast ballots targeting substantive change? Not likely. Not if the polls are accurate.