Mass-vaccination local event with Johnson & Johnson doses set for March 12-14

The J&J vaccine became available Saturday after the Food and Drug Administration gave final approval of emergency use authorization — the same process that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines went through.

Two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to provide 95% effectiveness, compared with 70% to 75% effectiveness with one dose of J&J.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said all essential frontline workers in Group Three can begin getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, rather than the initial projected date of March 10.

Cooper also approved a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations that begins March 24 with individuals at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, as well as people in certain congregate-living settings.

The county health department said Wednesday it will not alter its appointments through at least Monday to accommodate the remaining individuals in Group Three.

Swift said the goal is to fulfill vaccination appointments made with the Group Three subgroup of K-12 teachers, other educational personnel and child-care staff, along with other individuals in Groups One and Two.