Massive fertilizer plant blaze, explosive chemicals force back Winston-Salem fire crews. Residents asked to leave homes up to a mile away.

No injuries had been reported as of late Monday night in Winston-Salem., police said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. The plant is at 4440 N. Cherry Street, between North Point Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.

Repeatedly, police and fire officials told onlookers gathered on parking lots along North Point Boulevard to get away from the area because of the danger from the fire.

No one had to tell Jeff Lumen to get away. An employee of WestRock, a company beside the burning fertilizer plant, Lumen said he first knew something was amiss when he smelled smoke coming from the plant next door.

Lumen said he left quickly after realizing the plant was burning. “I saw an orange glow, and that is all I needed,” he said. Other WestRock employees stood in their company drive to block onlookers from approaching to get a better view, warning them about the dangers of fire in a fertilizer plant.

At one point Monday night, the fire was visible for miles and sent huge black clouds of smoke into the sky. Popping noises could be heard coming from the burning plant – evidence, it seemed, of items igniting in the blaze.