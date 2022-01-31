Massive fertilizer plant blaze, explosive chemicals force back Winston-Salem fire crews. Residents asked to leave homes up to a mile away.

Evacuations were underway Monday night in neighborhoods on the north side of Winston-Salem, as a massive blaze destroyed the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on North Cherry Street and left an orange glow in the night sky.
After fighting the fire for more than an hour and a half, pouring water down on the burning fertilizer plant from the top of elevated fire ladders, firefighters got the word around 8:30 p.m. to move all their equipment a mile away from the fire, and efforts began to evacuate homes within that radius as well.
From the corner of Cherry Street and Indiana Avenue, a long procession of fire trucks could be seen pulling away from the burning fertilizer plant as firefighters evacuated. Just before the fire trucks left, it appeared that the intense blaze might be finally starting to grow smaller. The fire seemed to gather strength afterward. It appeared that little was left of the plant building.
A Winston-Salem Police officer said he couldn’t provide any details but that he was told to “pack up and leave.” Officials said there is a large amount of ammonium nitrate, an explosive, at the plant, and that it wasn’t safe to be close to the fire.
Officials say the Winston-Salem fertilizer plant contains more ammonium nitrate than was present at a West, Texas fertilizer plant which exploded in 2013. That explosion killed 15 people and injured hundreds more.
No injuries had been reported as of late Monday night in Winston-Salem., police said.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. The plant is at 4440 N. Cherry Street, between North Point Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.
Repeatedly, police and fire officials told onlookers gathered on parking lots along North Point Boulevard to get away from the area because of the danger from the fire.
No one had to tell Jeff Lumen to get away. An employee of WestRock, a company beside the burning fertilizer plant, Lumen said he first knew something was amiss when he smelled smoke coming from the plant next door.
Lumen said he left quickly after realizing the plant was burning. “I saw an orange glow, and that is all I needed,” he said. Other WestRock employees stood in their company drive to block onlookers from approaching to get a better view, warning them about the dangers of fire in a fertilizer plant.
At one point Monday night, the fire was visible for miles and sent huge black clouds of smoke into the sky. Popping noises could be heard coming from the burning plant – evidence, it seemed, of items igniting in the blaze.
A Winston-Salem police officer said people living within a mile of the burning plant would be evacuated using a reverse-911 procedure. A reverse 911 call occurs when the system makes outgoing calls in order to pass on emergency communications.
There was a sense of urgency as officers told people to leave. The officers could be seen putting up yellow police tape around the block where the factory was located.
Firefighters were called to the blaze around 7 p.m. The building where they worked to extinguish the flames was gutted. Police blocked off the intersections around the burning plant, and sent drivers away from the scene.
Ammonium nitrate is one of the world’s most common fertilizers.
It is also a main component in many types of explosives used in mining. To create such blasts, ammonium nitrate is mixed with fuel oil and detonated by an explosive charge.
Winston Weaver Co. was founded in 1929 in Norfolk, Va., according to the company’s website.
The Winston-Salem plant was built in 1939 and opened for business in January of 1940.
The company specializes in all-purpose plant food and specialty fertilizer.
Its products are sold at Lowe’s stores throughout the Southeast.
