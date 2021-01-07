Matching vaccine supply to demand, answering phones proves challenging — and frustrating

Even with the daunting wait times, Warfield was determined to get a shot no matter how long it took.

“Once I got through — my partner and I are raising grandkids so we’re being aggressive about getting vaccines — the girl who answered was very professional, very well trained,” Warfield said. “She said there were three people answering the phones. That’s a pretty good indication of what they were anticipating.”

Another potential hang-up looms as well. Warfield said that once he managed to get through and set an appointment for this afternoon, he asked about whether he’d be able to schedule that at the health department. “I was told no, that I’d have to call back at the same number and to try again early in the morning.”

That’s a tomorrow problem; for the immediate present, what Warfield (and the rest of us) don’t know is when precisely the logjam might break.

As of midday Wednesday, vaccines were being distributed through public health departments and hospitals for essential health care workers. A few health systems, Atrium and Novant to name two, started giving shots Wednesday to a limited number of residents over 75.