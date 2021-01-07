Matching vaccine supply to demand, answering phones proves challenging — and frustrating

Considering what he’d been through, Frank Warfield sounded remarkably patient and composed.
“I spent my working life setting up call centers for Fortune 500 companies,” he said late Tuesday afternoon via his cellphone, “so I’m kinda tuned in to how all this works.”
“This” was the maddening, inexplicable wait times experienced this week by Forsyth County seniors attempting to land an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Thousands — maybe tens of thousands — of people such as Warfield flooded a woefully understaffed phone bank only to be put on hold for hours, cut off abruptly in some cases and find out long after the fact that supply of vaccine will not match demand anytime soon.
Demand was so high, in fact, that officials Thursday afternoon abruptly hung up on their own call in line because there's not enough vaccine in Forsyth County's allotment to match the volume of callers.
Comments born of frustration and fright were as predictable as canned hold music.
Who set this up? … Big disaster … Cluster … At least I got to listen to good music … I finally just gave up
And those were the nicer ones.
Daylong headaches
Warfield, like dozens of other incredulous callers, reached out this week via email and old-school phone calls to share frustrations and attempt to goose the system into a higher gear.
His five-second summary of a day-long session of electronic head-banging frustration goes this way:
Several failed attempts to get through. On hold for three hours once he did. Message informing him that the appointment wait line was full. Disconnect. Repeat.
“And they wonder why we’re lagging in getting people vaccinated,” he said.
The figures, such as they are, indicate that while more than 17 million doses of vaccine have been delivered, just 4.8 million have made it into arms. North Carolina, according to the CDC, had received by Tuesday 500,000 and administered nearly 122,000.
This we know. We’re all well aware of the frustration, too.
The new news, relayed via a media statement Thursday, is that the county's phone line will be shut down until further notice.
Demand vastly outstripped supply in Forsyth and that led to huge call volumes, long waits on an understaffed phone line to sign up for vaccine appointments and the decision to shut it down for the time being.
“The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is reaching its capacity for appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors age 75 and older,” it reads. “The appointment line will no longer be accepting calls started at 2 p.m. on Jan. 7.”
Essentially, that was inevitable.
The county received some 5,000 doses so far. Since Dec. 23, 2,300 vaccinations were given to medical personnel; 550 doses were administered Wednesday to seniors over 75.
That left 2,500 appointments to be booked through a call-in line with many times that number of interested seniors.
“Public health staff has a call log from its phone system and will be returning those calls of those who couldn’t get through, until all remaining appointments are filled,” the county’s statement reads.
So if individuals who called and got into one of those queues, look for a return call.
“The vaccine appointment line number, 336-703-2081, will show up in the caller ID of those who are called. Since thousands of people called the appointment line, staff will only try to contact each person one time until the appointments are full.”
That’s a kick in the pants, but it’s only temporary — perhaps a matter of a week or two. Appointments will resume once production of the vaccine ramps up and larger shipments arrive.
Warfield was one of the lucky ones. He had a vaccine appointment scheduled Thursday afternoon.
“They’ve been overwhelmed,” he said. “It doesn’t surprise me they had to shut it down.”
Even with the daunting wait times, Warfield was determined to get a shot no matter how long it took.
“Once I got through — my partner and I are raising grandkids so we’re being aggressive about getting vaccines — the girl who answered was very professional, very well trained,” Warfield said. “She said there were three people answering the phones. That’s a pretty good indication of what they were anticipating.”
Another potential hang-up looms as well. Warfield said that once he managed to get through and set an appointment for this afternoon, he asked about whether he’d be able to schedule that at the health department. “I was told no, that I’d have to call back at the same number and to try again early in the morning.”
That’s a tomorrow problem; for the immediate present, what Warfield (and the rest of us) don’t know is when precisely the logjam might break.
As of midday Wednesday, vaccines were being distributed through public health departments and hospitals for essential health care workers. A few health systems, Atrium and Novant to name two, started giving shots Wednesday to a limited number of residents over 75.
Plans for expanding that through private, for-profit businesses — Walgreens and CVS, to name two — are being ironed out, as are blueprints for rapid expansion through the public-health agencies with drive-thru sites and/or vaccination clinics set up in big public buildings.
Gov. Roy Cooper, bless his heart, even called up the N.C. National Guard to assist as needed.
But it’s going to take longer than anyone wanted (or expected) after the joyous news last month that the FDA had approved the vaccines for wide-spread use.
“The problem is, we have limited vaccine so far,” said Dudley Watts, the Forsyth County manager, late Tuesday. “We know there’s a lot more vaccine coming, but right now it’s trickling in.
“It’s like we have a (the) Who concert and we have 25 tickets.”
'Please be patient'
Of course, Watts was kidding. But only a little; and he might have needed to blow off a little steam after the day he had Tuesday.
Phone lines in the county offices blew up. Woe unto those who are perceived to have crossed seniors. They tend to pay attention, they vote and they’ll make calls.
When exasperation over the process boiled over, county officials issued midday Tuesday a statement that both accepted responsibility and apologized. And then Watts went it one better, the same as anyone with even a rudimentary understanding of leadership would.
“What’s fair is to be mad at me for not having the county say beforehand ‘Please be patient because you might not be able to get through right away,'” he said.
Then came Thursday's news that the phone line was being put on hold temporarily.
Part of the issue is with the supply of available vaccine. Production is only now getting ramped up to necessary levels. Distribution isn’t easy, either.
Operation Ward Speed applied to developing the vaccinations and getting them shipped. It did not, as we can see now, account for putting it into people’s arms.
That was largely punted to state and local governments and private providers. A patchwork, sometimes dysfunctional system with many moving parts.
“It will look like the drive-thru testing sites,” Watts said of the county public-health effort. “And (the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services just said today that (shot administration) will be opened up to other providers like CVS and Walgreens.”
How long might it take for supply to match demand? And for that matter, for call center (or online registration) capacity to meet volume?
Two, maybe three weeks, was Watts projection.
“I know it’s not easy to say wait another two or three weeks, especially if somebody's at risk,” he said. “Even if people get through (on the phone line) we still have to have enough vaccine to be able to give it.”
There are signs of hope, holding queues and temporary suspension of scheduling new appointments notwithstanding, once production starts humming.
“I keep telling staff to watch that ‘I Love Lucy’ episode in the chocolate factory,” Watts said. “It’s a trickle at first but soon it will start spitting out like crazy.”
