May heatwave to hit Triad, hint at 'hotter future'

The official end of spring is still more than a month away, but the Triad is about to get a blast of summerlike heat.

And a glimpse into the future, says one of the state’s top climatologists.

Triad temperatures are forecast to reach the 90s for the first time this year on Thursday, then flirt with record highs Friday and Saturday.

A high of 91 is expected Thursday before climbing to 95 both Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service.

Record highs at Piedmont Triad International Airport are 95 for May 20 (set in 1917) and 96 for May 21 (in 1941).

The year’s first heat wave might hit some in the Triad like a steamy slap in the face, but it’s coming pretty much right on schedule, said Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climatology Office.

Based on National Weather Service data dating back to 1903, the average first date for temperatures of at least 90 at PTI is May 18, he noted.

“However, it may feel a little early this year for a few reasons,” he added.

Average temperatures for the Triad so far in May have tracked pretty close to the 30-year average.

“While we have had a number of warm days with highs in the 80s, we've also had a handful of cool and comfortable ones where we barely broke out of the 60s,” Davis said. “Coming off that sort of balanced weather, having the heat suddenly turned up will feel like a big change.”

However, how early (or late) the first 90-degree comes is not necessarily an indicator of how many hot days there will be in the coming summer.

PTI didn’t record its first 90-dgree reading until June 4 in 2016, June 13 in 2015 and July 1 in 2020, Davis noted.

“One main takeaway from those years is that even if our summer-like heat waits a little later to kick in, we can still have a hot summer overall,” he added. “Even in those years when it didn't hit 90 for the first time until June, we still ended up with 40 days in 2015 and 56 days in 2016 ... where we made it above the 90-degree mark. “

The historical annual average for 90-degree days at PTI is 36.5.

'Even hotter'

North Carolina can expect plenty of extreme heat in coming years.

The North Carolina Climate Science Report, published in 2020 by the N.C. Institute for Climate Studies, noted that the state’s average temperatures have increased by 1 degree since 1895 and are projected to rise by 2 to 5 degrees by the middle of this century, depending on the pace and scale of reductions in greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

“That background warming, along with increased atmospheric moisture content or humidity, will make days with extreme heat index values more common in the future,” Davis said. “As far as long-term changes and trends go, we do expect these hot days to become more common, and to get even hotter.”

A study by researchers at Georgia Tech University and the University of Wisconsin found that Raleigh was one of five U.S. cities already seeing heat waves increasing in frequency, duration and intensity.

In the Triad over the past 15 years, PTI has experienced nine heat waves (when temperatures hit at least 90 on consecutive days) lasting at least nine days in a row, Davis noted. The most recent was a 12-day streak in mid-July of 2019.

“That's another good reminder that even though we've mostly dodged the heat over the past couple years, we don't have to go back too far to find examples of it settling in and sticking around for a while,” he said. “The heat this week is also a reminder – or maybe a resignation – that we're effectively in the summer now, and it will be here for a while.

The average last 90-degree day in the Triad is Sept. 10, and has come as late as Oct. 4 in 2019 and Oct. 5 in 2018, Davis added.

“So remember those cooler days and crisp nights from the past few weeks,” he advised, “because you probably won't feel them again for another three or four months!”

This week, along with the heat, scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Saturday. Some storms Thursday night could be severe, the National Weather Service warned Wednesday evening.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

