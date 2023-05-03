The COVID-19 state of emergency for Winston-Salem has been declared as over by Mayor Allen Joines, retroactive to Monday.

Joines signed what is the 14th state of emergency declaration of the pandemic, the first of which was put into effect on March 13, 2020.

In the declaration, Joines cited the advice of the local medical community of lower potential community exposure in ending the state of emergency.

Joines' decision comes about nine months after Gov. Roy Cooper fulfilled on Aug. 15 his pledge to end the statewide COVID-19 state of emergency even as most Triad counties were at that time in the high level for community spread.

Joines said he left the Winston-Salem state of emergency in place "in case conditions changed negatively."

"However, the numbers continue to improve, so I felt it was appropriate to remove."

Local COVID-19 community spread is at 10- to 12-month lows, depending on the metrics on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' dashboard.

DHHS reported in its latest dashboard update Wednesday that Forsyth County has two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 124 new cases for the week that ended April 29.

The Forsyth death toll rose to 994, with one death being confirmed last week and the other confirmed from a previous week.

Of the new cases, 26.7%, or 33, were individuals who have been re-infected.

There were a revised 134 new cases for the week that ended April 22.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

DHHS’ weekly case totals cover only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test. There is no obligation for those individuals to report their positive test to a county health department.

Forsyth remains listed in the “low” category for COVID-19 community spread in the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All 100 N.C. counties are in the low category.

Forsyth’s three key metrics had mixed results compared with the previous report.

For instance, the latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 36 in Forsyth, compared with 35 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 3.1, compared with 4.1 in the previous two reports.

Also, 1.1% of inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 1.2% in the previous two weeks.

DHHS reported that hospitals in a 17-county region of the Piedmont Triad averaged 46 coronavirus patients, down from 62 in the previous report.

Statewide update

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 2,240, compared with a revised 2,429 in the previous report.

The latest weekly count is the lowest since 1,904 for the week that ended April 18, 2020.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result in the latest weekly report, 557, or 24.8%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is just under 3.5 million.

There were six COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another seven confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,986.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 248 compared with 288 in the previous report.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists six active subvariants, down one from the previous report.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant made up 77.8% of new cases from April 9 to April 22, while XBB 1.9.1 was 9.3%, XBB 6.5% and XBB 1.16 4.6%.