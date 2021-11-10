Mayor Joines meets mayor of Liberian capital city of Monrovia

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and his counterpart in the Liberian capital city of Monrovia, Jefferson Tamba Koijee exchanged greetings on Wednesday, during a visit that included a trip by the Monrovian mayor to local places of significance to the history shared by the city and the African country.

During his brief visit to the mayor's office, Koijee announced plans to name a new city library after Joines, in honor of assistance the city has given to the country, especially when the country was stricken with an outbreak of the Ebola virus in 2014. Joines was credited with helping involve the city's two major medical centers and the group Samaritan's Purse with the relief efforts.

Koijee said Joines has also been a supporter of Liberian education.

After the courtesy call at the mayor's office, Koijee was scheduled to visit the historic marker on Liberia Street that notes how 23 Black residents of Winston-Salem migrated to Liberia in 1836, with 17 of them formerly enslaved on a plantation that stood in what is now Happy Hill.

With the Monrovian mayor was Olu Browne, the president of the Liberian Organization of the Piedmont, and James Y. Hunder Sr., the founding president and board chairman of the group. After visiting Happy Hill, the group planned to see St. Philips Moravian Church in Old Salem.

On Thursday, Koijee and George S.W. Patten Sr., the Liberian ambassador to the U.S., will be in Salisbury for the establishment of a sister-city relationship between Salisbury and Monrovia.

