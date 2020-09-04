Paula McCoy, who wants to run as an unaffiliated candidate for Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, has filed a formal protest with the county elections board in her bid to overcome an earlier disqualification to run.
McCoy filed a lawsuit against Tim Tsujii, elections director, and the Forsyth County Board of Elections on Thursday and asked the court to issue an injunction putting her back on the ballot.
In her formal protest with the elections board, McCoy maintains, as she does in the lawsuit, that election officials followed improper procedures when they removed her name from the ballot in August.
That removal came after Barbara Hanes Burke, the woman McCoy wants to run against, showed up at the elections office on Aug. 5 and questioned the residency of four of the people who had signed McCoy's petition to run as unaffiliated.
McCoy maintains that the county should have handled Burke's action under a provision of state law that allows any citizen to challenge a candidate's "constitutional or statutory qualifications for the office," as the general statutes put it.
The procedure for such a challenge involves a hearing, the calling of witnesses, the filing of depositions, and a written decision within 20 days based on conclusions of law and findings of fact.
Because none of that happened when Burke challenged whether McCoy had gained enough signatures, McCoy maintains that her removal from the ballot should be voided and her name put on the Northeast Ward ballot.
Tsujii, in a letter he provided to McCoy on Aug. 28 explaining his actions, said the elections board was never presented with the affidavit of challenge to McCoy's candidacy that the law requires to start the challenge process.
Tsujii, in his letter, says that Burke only questioned the residency of four people whose names were on McCoy's petition, and that three of the signatures were disqualified when it turned out they didn't live in the ward.
McCoy had gathered 283 seemingly valid signatures, two more than needed, to run in Northeast Ward. When three names were dropped from the list, McCoy was one short.
As of Friday afternoon, county officials had still not been served with copies of the McCoy lawsuit, which County Attorney Gordon Watkins said is the responsibility of the person filing suit.
McCoy has no attorney representing her in the case, although she has advisers she said she is consulting with on procedures.
Watkins said McCoy has no grounds for the injunction she wants, and that the distribution of absentee ballots — ballots that don't have McCoy's name on them — has already begun.
County officials also say the law has no appeal procedure for challenging a decision that election officials make on whether a candidate has gained enough valid signatures to run as unaffiliated.
McCoy is sending her materials challenging the local election office's decisions to the state board of elections as well.
McCoy says she will run as a write-in candidate if she loses her bid to get onto the ballot.
