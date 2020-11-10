McManus named interim superintendent in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

McManus has a broad background in education, working as an elementary teacher, assistant principal, principal and in leadership development. She has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of South Florida and a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of South Florida.

On the job for little more than a year, Hairston will become the new superintendent of Danville (Va.) Public Schools on Dec. 1.

The school board will soon launch a nationwide search for a new superintendent, board chairwoman Malishai Woodbury said in October.

McManus was chosen almost two weeks after former superintendent Don Martin declined an offer to serve as interim.

Hairston praised the board's decision, saying she had the "utmost confidence" in McManus. "In her short time here, she has built a reputation among our principals, teachers, and district leaders as someone they can trust, someone that works hard to understand their challenges, Hairston said. "She collaborates with them to do what is best for students. Her experience makes her well qualified to step into the role and guide the district’s work as the Board begins the task of finding a new, permanent leader.”

Woodbury said: I have seen a strong commitment and focus on building equity within our schools. She has remained focused on making sure our most vulnerable students and families have access to resources and a solid public education. I think she can lead the district during this time of transition.”

