McManus named interim superintendent in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Tricia McManus will serve as the interim superintendent until the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education finds a replacement for Angela Hairston, who resigned unexpectedly in October.
Hairston's last day is Friday.
Details of McManus' contract were not immediately available. She will be sworn in on Friday.
The school board approved McManus' appointment at its work session on Tuesday. Barbara Burke was the only board member to oppose McManus' appointment. Burke was recently elected to serve on the Winston-Salem City Council and will leave the board in December.
McManus is a newcomer to the district, arriving from Hillsborough County Public Schools in Florida in June, to become Hairston's deputy superintendent. That district, which includes Tampa, Fla., has a student enrollment of about 206,000 students. The local district, by contrast, has about 55,000 students.
In Florida, McManus led the Achievement Schools project, which focused on equity in high-poverty and high-minority schools, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
McManus will begin her job just as the district's re-entry plan swings into high gear.
“I look forward to continue working with all of the teachers, administrators, staff, families and community to meet the needs of every one of our 54,000 students so they are able to thrive even amidst these challenging times," McManus said. "Keeping our students and staff safe while maintaining a strong focus on providing the very best education possible, will be at the core of our day to day work throughout the remainder of this school year.”
McManus has a broad background in education, working as an elementary teacher, assistant principal, principal and in leadership development. She has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of South Florida and a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of South Florida.
On the job for little more than a year, Hairston will become the new superintendent of Danville (Va.) Public Schools on Dec. 1.
The school board will soon launch a nationwide search for a new superintendent, board chairwoman Malishai Woodbury said in October.
McManus was chosen almost two weeks after former superintendent Don Martin declined an offer to serve as interim.
Hairston praised the board's decision, saying she had the "utmost confidence" in McManus. "In her short time here, she has built a reputation among our principals, teachers, and district leaders as someone they can trust, someone that works hard to understand their challenges, Hairston said. "She collaborates with them to do what is best for students. Her experience makes her well qualified to step into the role and guide the district’s work as the Board begins the task of finding a new, permanent leader.”
Woodbury said: I have seen a strong commitment and focus on building equity within our schools. She has remained focused on making sure our most vulnerable students and families have access to resources and a solid public education. I think she can lead the district during this time of transition.”
