McManus named new superintendent; she had been interim since November

Tricia McManus, who has guided Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools through a cautious but deliberate reopening process, has been named the new superintendent of the school district.

The school board unanimously approved McManus' hiring at its Tuesday meeting. McManus has been serving as interim superintendent since November, taking the district's top leadership job after Angela Hairston abruptly resigned some 14 months after she was hired.

The board was slow to name an interim, even extending an offer to former superintendent Don Martin, now a county commissioner.

McManus, 52, is a newcomer to the district, starting as deputy superintendent to Hairston last June. She spent most of her 30-year education career with Hillsborough County Schools in Florida. The district includes the city of Tampa and has a student enrollment of about 205,000. McManus worked a variety of jobs in that district, from elementary school teacher to a leadership position focusing on equity.

"We've spent the last four months observing the work of Ms. McManus in her role as interim superintendent," chairwoman Malishai Woodbury said Tuesday. "We need solid, proven, continuous leadership right now."

The contract is for 28 months.

