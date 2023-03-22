It’s taking far too long to finish a construction project to widen Meadowlark Drive to three lanes, both residents and city officials are saying, as they keep looking at orange barrels and backhoes.

Or rather, not enough backhoes in motion: With a deadline for the end of construction fast approaching in November, residents have a lot of skepticism about whether contractor Smith-Rowe LLC can wrap up the widening this year.

When Ralf Walters complained about the delays during Monday night’s meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council, he was told by West Ward Council Member Robert Clark that the company has promised to work on Meadowlark Drive daily until the work is done.

Walters wasn’t convinced: He said he’s seen rust form on construction equipment from disuse.

“Yes, they were out there today,” he said. “We want more. We have seen this before. They start up, they quit, they disappear.”

Meadowlark Drive runs north and south between Robinhood and Country Club roads with one lane in each direction. Formerly a rather secluded road, in recent years it has burgeoned with growth. The massive Brookberry Farm development lines much of the west side of the road, and two schools — Meadowlark Elementary and Meadowlark Middle schools — share a large campus beside Jamison Park and the nearby Muddy Creek Greenway.

In 2014, voters approved a $60 million bond referendum for street improvements that, among other things, provided money for widening Meadowbrook Drive with a central turning lane. In November 2020, the city council awarded the construction contract to Smith-Rowe, a Mount Airy contractor.

Clark on Monday called the widening “the poster child of everything that can go wrong with a project.” Even though bonds had been approved in 2014, Meadowlark widening was among the later projects to go to contract. Clark said school decisions over planning how to get on and off campus caused delays, as did efforts to get gas and electric utilities to move their lines.

The council member said he met with company officials and discovered “they have the same problem everyone else has” in the post-pandemic world: They can’t find enough workers.

Smith-Rowe officials could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

What got Walters’ dander up was learning that the city council on Monday was going to award another contract to Smith-Rowe: A $1 million contract to replace the bridge that carries Lakeview Drive over Mill Creek in a neighborhood near the town of Bethania.

“How can the city council approve a $1 million bridge contract when the Meadowlark widening project is terribly behind schedule?” Walter asked the council on Monday. Walters lives in an older subdivision on the east side of Meadowlark Drive.

The council did approve the Lakview contract on Monday, but not before Assistant City Manager Aaron King and Clark both expressed confidence that both the Lakeview and Meadowlark projects can move forward successfully.

“Smith-Rowe has two divisions,” King said. “One is the roadway division, and the second is the bridge division. The roadway division is the one that is plagued by staffing issues. The bridge division is not. You can’t just pull one crew from bridges and put them out on roadways because they are different work.”

King said a “super wet winter” kept Smith-Rowe crews away from Meadowlark at times, but added that the city has seen “a lack of presence for several months now” on Meadowlark that has the city concerned about the delays.

The original deadline for the completion of the Meadowlark widening was in July this year, but that was extended to November at the company’s request. While a lot of the widening work has been done on the southern end of the project, little seems apparent on the northern end.

Walters insisted that the city should strictly hold Smith-Rowe to construction deadlines and impose steep penalties if the company’s work isn’t done by November. He said the work is only 30% done when it should be 60% complete by now — a pretty accurate assessment, City Manager Lee Garrity said.

“The project is way behind,” Garrity said.

King said no one at the city is talking yet about penalties.

“We weigh all the options that we have before us,” he said. “At this point, the best option to get the work completed is to have them out there working.”

Walters also said the city should temporarily lower the speed limit below 45, but that isn’t something the city has considered, King said, adding it would take a traffic study that would be impractical to conduct during construction.

Christopher Culley, who lives on Brookberry Farm Road, said a lower speed limit might stop people from speeding through the area.

“My biggest concern is when I come home and take a left into the neighborhood,” he said. “There is nowhere to go if people are coming up behind. People come flying up that road and it is dangerous. The whole project is designed to eliminate congestion, but it is even worse than it was before, until the construction is done.”

Culley and Walter agree that the work on Meadowlark is well worthwhile. They just wish it would get done.

“There is a back way out of our neighborhood I will take a lot of time to avoid the risk,” Culley said.