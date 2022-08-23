Meadowlark Middle teacher didn't want this summer job. But he couldn't turn down an investment in his young co-workers.

Alex Bell wasn’t planning to work a third job this summer.

By inclination and training, he’s a public school teacher, so it’s almost a requirement that he have more than one. Especially with two children under 2 at home.

Bell teaches eighth-graders history and social studies — something he’s wanted to do since he was in high school — at Meadowlark Middle.

He’s nearly as passionate about the second gig, helping coach the N.C. Spartans AAU basketball team. “It’s a pretty good supplemental income, too,” he said.

But the third, hustling to drum up power washing business during the hottest part of the year, can be wet, dirty work.

“To be honest, I wasn’t planning on doing it this summer,” said Bell, 29.

But then his phone rang, and a former student’s father made a pitch Bell couldn’t bring himself to turn down.

Value of a dollar

Bell and two helpers pulled into the driveway promptly at 8 a.m. just as promised.

After making certain they were indeed at the right house — a yellow two-story with vinyl siding that could really use a cleaning — the three-man crew unloaded their gear and scoped out the job.

Bell, an athletic 29-year-old, would handle the toughest parts, reaching the second story while balanced on an extension ladder.

The ground floor would be done by a former student named Talon Douglas and his cousin, Cohen Curry. They’d circle the house, cleaning the windows, shutters and eaves.

“I did tell ‘em to hold onto the ladder for dear life when I was on the ladder,” Bell said. “The rest was up to them. I was going to check and make sure that it’s right. But they do a good job.”

And that’s why Bell was working a third job he didn’t actually need.

Power washing houses, driveways and patios isn’t about feathering a nest egg or saving for a week at the beach with his young family.

It’s about feeling the pride from an honest day’s work and a fair payday.

“I’d just about decided not to do it when Talon’s dad called,” Bell explained, his gray N.C. State T-shirt and hat dripping wet. “I know his family really well. His dad wanted him to learn the value of a dollar and wondered whether I had any jobs lined up and might need some help.”

Douglas, now a 15-year-old student at West Forsyth High, seemed an ideal candidate. Like many young men his age, he’d hoped for a summer filled with sleeping in and goofing off.

Seven a.m. wake-up calls and long mornings dragging hoses and heavy equipment in and out of a pickup truck weren't exactly at the top of the agenda.

“My dad thought it would be good for me,” Douglas said.

To use a very bad pun, he took to the work like a duck to water.

He took charge by climbing a few rungs up to get at hard-to-reach spots under the eave while his cousin steadied the ladder.

When it wobbled a little — he was maybe 3 feet off the ground — Douglas shot his cousin a look that screamed, "C’mon, man."

It paid off, though, because they’d split a hefty chunk of the day’s $250 fee. Bell makes sure of that.

“Really, coaching the Spartans is a pretty good supplement,” he said. “It’s not about money.”

It must be working, he said, because Douglas told him that the morning jobs mean he’s “earned his nap.”

A year-round calling

Lost in all this — my words, not Bell’s — is the fact that a young man with a growing family is seven years into an honorable career and still finds it necessary to spend time away from his wife and two kids to make ends meet.

The recently approved state budget included a 4.2% raise over two years, which is in effect a pay cut with record 9.1% inflation blowing the doors off family books.

Coupled with the fact that, in 2021, lawmakers cut off new hires from participating in the state’s retirement health plan and eliminated veteran teacher pay bumps, it’s no wonder that experienced classroom veterans are fleeing the profession.

For Bell, teaching is a calling.

So when Douglas’ father phoned to ask if he’d be willing to teach the teenager some life lessons, Bell answered swiftly.

“This is to invest in them,” he said.

Young Talon Douglas already appreciates it, too. He laughed and agreed completely when asked if the job would make him more likely to choose a line of work other than pressure washing.

“I mean, I like learning new things and if I needed to (pressure wash) I could,” he said. “The extra money is not bad.”