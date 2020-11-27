Meadowlark Road in Winston-Salem widening project begins next year

Temple said work is expected to start in early May, with a completion date a little over two years later, in 2023.

Because of the size of the project, the work is being split into two halves:

First up is the southern end of the widening, where Meadowlark intersects with Country Club Road. One that part of the work is done, the contractors will move to the northern end where Meadowlark intersects Robinhood Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The road will stay open during construction," Temple said. "We have put some restrictions in so that we do not have lane closures in school drop-off and pickup times."

One alteration that is taking place will be the closure of the intersection of Beauchamp Road and Meadowlark Drive.

At present, Beauchamp Road joins Meadowlark at a sharp angle, and the intersection is close to both the Country Club Road intersection on Meadowlark, and the shopping-center complex at the intersection.

The fix will consist of creating a new short street to connect Beauchamp Road to Rosewind Lane, a street that goes into Brookberry Farm from an intersection farther to the north on Meadowlark.