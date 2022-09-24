Mealtime: Experts advise sitting around the table can lead to healthier weight for children

"Bon Appetit!"

All of 10-years-old, Clent-A'very Quick took a moment to wish his mother, Vik-E Butler, a pleasurable dining experience before swirling his fork with spaghetti, one ingredient in the skillet chicken parmesan meal that the two prepared recently.

By fixing their dinner together, then sitting down to eat at a table in a peaceful setting, the two are practicing a behavior that medical experts agree is among the best strategies to promote a healthy weight in children.

A 2011 study published by the medical journal, Pediatrics, concluded that children who sit down to meals with their families three or more times a week are more likely to have healthier eating patterns than those who share fewer family meals.

The evidence is so overwhelming that Brenner Children's Hospital at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health incorporated the word "family" into the name of its weight-management program — Brenner Families in Training, or Brenner FIT — when it opened in 2007.

"The research behind the benefits of family meals is amazing," said Dr. Joseph Skelton, the director of Brenner FIT. "Families that eat regular meals together not only eat healthier, they communicate better. Kids tend to be happier and do better in school. And that comes from spending positive time together."

Eating a few meals each week together sounds like a seemingly simple strategy, but it can be a challenge for families with conflicting schedules and difficulty accessing healthy food. Families enrolled in programs at Brenner FIT receive guidance from counselors on ways to make gradual changes that can be sustained.

"Families think, 'Oh, we're going to give you a diet.' But it's not so much on the what but the when and the how," said Melissa Dellinger, a registered dietitian with Brenner FIT. "We focus on structure. We want them to have three meals a day, one to two snacks a day and to learn to listen to their bodies to tell them how much they need to eat."

Merely sitting down to a meal together is not enough. Parents must do their part to create a positive atmosphere, with little, if any, discussion centering around the food being served.

That means resisting the urge to arch an eyebrow if a child goes for a second helping of macaroni and cheese or pushing carrots on a picky eater.

The whole "Food Police" mentality that parents adopt is sure to backfire in harmful ways, Skelton said.

"If you say, 'Hey, eat this healthy broccoli before you eat dessert,' kids tend to hate broccoli and love dessert. So just serve it, and kids will get used to eating it. Whether it's healthy or not healthy, just cook the food and the kids will come to the meal hungry, and they'll eat what's served, and if they don't eat as much of it, that's fine," he said.

And along those lines, parents need to set some structure — three meals a day and one or two snacks.

Some kids may have figured out that if they don't eat much for dinner, their parent is sure to notice and feed them something after dinner so they won't go to bed hungry.

"We teach an hour after dinner is not an eating time," Skelton said. "We teach there's a time to eat and a time not to eat. As kids get into a routine with that, their hunger will go with the meal times."

Once the structure of mealtime is set, parents may then take time to consider what they are serving. Can they incorporate a few fruits and vegetables into the meal? Or switch to a healthier cooking oil or a lean protein?

"But you have to get that routine," Skelton said. "If mealtimes are happy and everyone is used to eating what is provided, then trying a new protein or fruit and vegetable will be much more acceptable."

Teaching families how to cook healthy is a big part of Brenner FIT's goals, evident in its slogan: Cook. Eat. Play. Repeat.

Families, such as Vik-E Butler and her son, Clent-A'very, are learning how to do the first prong of that slogan at Brenner FIT's family cooking classes, held a few times each month at the program's kitchen at the William White YMCA.

Last week, Clent-A'very plucked kale leaves from their stalks and used tongs to coat them in dressing, as his mother kept an eye on chicken tenders frying in the skillet. Chef Ngai Dickerson stopped by with tips for Clent-A'very and the other families who are learning healthy cooking skills.

"When we cook together and eat together, it's good for us," Butler said.

Once meals are finished, families are welcome to eat at nearby tables or pack their food to-go.

Erica Unuajefe and her son, Daniel, also worked on chicken parmesan at their cooking station, which was stocked with all the ingredients needed, spaghetti sauce, pasta, spices, olive oil, bread crumbs and mozzarella cheese.

Unuajefe said she came to the class because she is in search for recipes that will satisfy her two picky eaters.

"And if they can help, they'll more readily try things," she said.

She tries to encourage healthy eating as much as possible, despite being bombarded with requests for fast food.

"My kids are like most kids. We're driving and they'll yell out 'McDonald's. Burger King. Wendy's,'" she said with a laugh.

Experts say that the occasional treat, such as fast food, is fine. Skelton recalled how his dad used to get dressed up to go to a fast-food restaurant, such was the specialness of the occasion.

"Things that were treats have gotten to be a regular part of our diet. We have to work on habits so that it's not an every night type of things and over time, kids will learn that it's a special treat," he said.

As for the play component, Dara Garner-Edwards, a family counselor with Brenner FIT, advises families find something fun to do together.

"It could be a board game. It might be a game of frisbee or a walk," she said.

This sort of pressure-free guidance removes the "shame and blame" that parents may feel about their child's weight issues. Given the intense marketing around unhealthy foods and fitness fads, it's little wonder that parents may feel lost when it comes to helping their children, Skelton said.

"What we sell is not sexy, and it takes time," Skelton said. "But we're setting you up to make long-term changes and keeping a good relationship with food and family. Our goal is health and happiness, not numbers on a scale."