The N.C. Department of Labor is investigating the on-the-job death of a mechanic for an equipment rental company that occurred in Davie County on the evening of Jan. 25, reports show.

William Andrew "Drew" Bledsoe, 26, a resident of Trinity, was dead at the scene of the injury, which occurred while Bledsoe was working on machinery that was on the Wallace Farm composting business property in Advance on Jan. 25.

Bledsoe was a field service mechanic for Herc Rentals and worked out of the company's north Charlotte branch, said Paul Dickard, the vice president of communications for Herc Rentals.

Medical examiner Thomas Nathan Walker reported on the death certificate that Bledsoe was pinned between a loader's tilt cylinder and the frame of the loader, and received blunt force injury to his head and torso.

A tilt cylinder is a hydraulic device used on loaders and other equipment.

The equipment Bledsoe was working on is owned by Herc Rentals and was on lease to a customer, Dickard said. The customer's name was not available.

John Mallow, speaking for the N.C. Department of Labor, said the department's Occupational Health and Safety Division came to the scene of the injury and has opened an investigation with Herc Rentals on the incident.

Officials said OHS investigations involve interviews with witnesses and employees in an effort to determine the cause of workplace injury or fatality. If there are any violations of safety standards found, they will be noted and citations issued.

An investigation can take several weeks to six months, depending on the complexity of the accident, state officials said.

Dickard said people at Herc Rentals "are heartbroken by the tragic passing of our colleague ... following a jobsite accident while servicing a piece of equipment."

"Drew was a loving husband and devoted father of two young children," Dickard said in an email. "He was a wonderful teammate, and valued member of Team Herc and our North Charlotte, NC branch. He enjoyed the challenges of his work and in his spare time loved hunting, working on older cars and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and worked with him."

Dickard said Bledsoe had been employed by Herc Rentals since October of 2021.

Wallace Farm is a company that makes compost, soil and mulch used regionally in lawns, gardens, raised beds and containers. The company has sites in Huntersville and Advance.

The Advance site is on Wallace Farm Lane off Rainbow Road.

According to Bledsoe's obituary, he was born in Henrico County, Virginia, and was a talented mechanic who "could work on anything."

Bledsoe's funeral was held in Thomasville on Jan. 31.