Mecklenburg County becomes third county to vote to leave Cardinal Innovations

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to begin the process of leaving Cardinal Innovations after noting several areas of dissatisfaction with its oversight of behavioral-health providers in the county.

Mecklenburg joins Cabarrus and Union counties in requesting that state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen allow them to switch to another of the state's seven behavioral health managed-care organizations.

Orange County's commissioners are scheduled to vote during Thursday night's meeting on taking the same step.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County commissioners have planned to give Cardinal management until Monday to submit an action plan to address concerns.

Cardinal chief executive Trey Sutten appeared at the commissioners' briefing Thursday to discuss what the action plan could include.

Cardinal, based in Charlotte, oversee providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians, utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.

Charlotte TV station WBTV reported Wednesday that Mecklenburg manager Dena Diorio said that as many as nine to 10 of Cardinal's 20 counties could ask for permission to move to another MCO.