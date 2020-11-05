Mecklenburg, Orange counties vote to leave Cardinal Innovations

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to begin the process of leaving Cardinal Innovations after noting several areas of dissatisfaction with its oversight of behavioral-health providers in the county.
Orange County's commissioners approved the same action Thursday night.
Counting Cabarrus and Union counties, four of Cardinal's 20 counties have requested that state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen allow them to switch to another of the state's seven behavioral health managed-care organizations.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County commissioners have planned to give Cardinal management until Monday to submit an action plan to address concerns.
Cardinal chief executive Trey Sutten appeared at the commissioners' briefing Thursday to discuss what the action plan could include.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, oversee providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians, utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
Charlotte TV station WBTV reported Wednesday that Mecklenburg manager Dena Diorio said that as many as nine to 10 of Cardinal's 20 counties could ask for permission to move to another MCO.
The Orange commissioners' agenda lists "initiating the process to disengage" from Cardinal and join with Alliance Health. Alliance serves Cumberland, Durham, Johnston and Wake counties.
The Cabarrus and Union counties' commissioners approved the same request Oct. 19.
On Oct. 23, Forsyth and Mecklenburg county officials sent a letter to Cohen outlining their formal concerns about Cardinal's oversight and funding decisions.
By state law, Cohen is required to approve any county move between the behavioral health MCOs.
In that letter, Forsyth manager Dudley Watts and Diorio requested Cardinal provided an action plan by Monday.
The presentation being made to the Orange commissioners states that the disengagement process would take at least nine months to complete if approved by Cohen.
The Orange commissioners discussed making a similar decision in April 2019 because it shares a regional workforce, regional transportation system and healthcare provider network with Durham and Wake.
That decision was put off because of the delayed statewide Medicaid transformation initiative that is now slated to begin in July.
Forsyth and Mecklenburg said their Oct. 23 letter represents "formally outlining our concerns as it relates to the behavioral health services managed, coordinated, facilitated and monitored by Cardinal Innovations."
"It is important for us to outline our specific concerns and to request action."
Forsyth and Mecklenburg officials said they are concerned that Cardinal is not properly performing in service categories that include:
- Gaps and delays in service authorization;
- Approving lower levels of care than was clinically recommended;
- Limited (level of) local providers; and
- A lack of seamless service transition during emergency room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
"Our counties are joining together in an effort to seek prompt resolution from both NCDHHS and Cardinal Innovations as our residents cannot continue waiting," according to the letter. "If resolution is not met, we will have no choice but to explore additional options as defined in NCGS 122C-115."
DHHS said Nov. 2 that it "is reviewing the stated concerns by Mecklenburg and Forsyth counties with Cardinal leadership and is collaboratively crafting a response. As requested, they will have a response by Nov. 9."
Cardinal also oversees providers in Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Rockingham and Stokes counties in the Triad.
Cardinal’s importance can be measured in part by the fact that it handled more than $735 million in annual federal and state Medicaid money in fiscal 2018-19, as well as $118 million in non-Medicaid revenue.
