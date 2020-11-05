Mecklenburg, Orange counties vote to leave Cardinal Innovations

The Cabarrus and Union counties' commissioners approved the same request Oct. 19.

On Oct. 23, Forsyth and Mecklenburg county officials sent a letter to Cohen outlining their formal concerns about Cardinal's oversight and funding decisions.

By state law, Cohen is required to approve any county move between the behavioral health MCOs.

In that letter, Forsyth manager Dudley Watts and Diorio requested Cardinal provided an action plan by Monday.

The presentation being made to the Orange commissioners states that the disengagement process would take at least nine months to complete if approved by Cohen.

The Orange commissioners discussed making a similar decision in April 2019 because it shares a regional workforce, regional transportation system and healthcare provider network with Durham and Wake.

That decision was put off because of the delayed statewide Medicaid transformation initiative that is now slated to begin in July.

