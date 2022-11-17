Medicaid expansion study finds 58,000 potential beneficiaries in Triad

Another national public-health nonprofit has weighed in on the Medicaid expansion issue in North Carolina, this time the Urban Institute estimating at least 346,000 potential beneficiaries if it occurred in 2023.

That includes at least 28,000 residents in the five-county Winston-Salem metro area — 16,000 whites, 8,000 Blacks, 3,000 Hispanics and 1,000 listed in the other category.

By comparison, there would be at least 30,000 beneficiaries in the Greensboro-High Point metro area — 15,000 whites, 11,000 Blacks, 2,000 Hispanics and 2,000 listed as other..

The institute's report was commissioned by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

North Carolina is one of just 12 non-expansion states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures. A separate report was conducted for non-expansion Georgia.

The report comes out after Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said on Nov. 9 that the legislative debate on Medicaid expansion would not continue in 2022, which forces between 450,000 and 650,000 potential beneficiaries to wait another year for action.

“This single policy change would have a profound effect on hundreds of thousands of people in these two states,” said Katherine Hempstead, the foundation's senior policy adviser.

"Previous research has shown health coverage saves lives, improves individuals’ financial security, and improves hospital finances."

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

States can expand Medicaid eligibility to nonelderly people with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are between the ages of 18 and 64 and earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

"Without Medicaid expansion, the Winston-Salem area’s uninsurance rate of 11.6% is somewhat below the state average, and it would remain below the state average with expansion at 7.6%," according to the report.

For Greensboro-High Point, its uninsurance rate with expansion would be the lowest in North Carolina at 7.4%.

“Increasing coverage through Medicaid expansion would have significant benefits for North Carolina, moving the state with the ninth highest uninsurance rate in the nation to the 24th highest," said Michael Simpson, principal research associate at the Urban Institute.

"In Winston-Salem, Greensboro and three rural areas of North Carolina, around one-third of people without health insurance would gain coverage.”

Pandemic expansion

The report does not factor in about 589,000 North Carolinians who have gained Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic through federal public-health relief legislation.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a national nonprofit health-care advocacy group, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act soon after the pandemic erupted in the U.S. in mid-March 2020.

Part of the act is a requirement that Medicaid programs keep people continuously enrolled through the end of the month in which the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, in exchange for enhanced federal funding.

That has been the pathway where many of the additional Medicaid beneficiaries in N.C. gained coverage during the pandemic

The latest expectation is that the Biden administration will set a Jan. 11 end date after several extensions, but there is speculation that the end date could be extended in April.

Triad demographics

The report determined that the uninsured population in the Winston-Salem area is somewhat older compared with the statewide total.

About 54% of that population is ages 35 to 64, compared with 48% in that age range statewide.

Also, about 59% of the non-elderly adult uninsured population in the Winston-Salem area has no more than a high school education, compared with 54% statewide.

The study determined there would 14,000 expansion beneficiaries between ages 19 to 34, along with 12,000 between the ages of 35 and 54, and 3,000 between ages 55 and 64.

By gender, it would be 15,000 males and 13,000 females.

There would be 15,000 full-time workers benefiting, along with 4,000 part-time workers and 9,000 unemployed.

About 27,000 of the recipients would be U.S. citizens, while 2,000 would be non-citizens.

By comparison, there would be at least 15,000 beneficiaries in the Greensboro-High Point metro between ages 19 to 34, along with 11,000 between the ages of 35 and 54, and 4,000 between ages 55 and 64.

By gender, it would be 16,000 males and 13,000 females.

There would be 13,000 full-time workers benefiting, along with 5,000 part-time workers and 11,000 unemployed.

About 26,000 of the recipients would be U.S. citizens, while 3,000 would be non-citizens.

Care4Carolina report

The Triad beneficiary estimates in the Urban Institute's report are similar to those from a study released in July 2021 by Care4Carolina, which is advocacy groups pushing for Medicaid expansion.

That report determined that nearly 25,500 Forsyth residents would gain coverage if North Carolina expands Medicaid.

The group’s coverage gap map was compiled from data by Georgetown University, George Washington University, the www.healthcare.gov marketplace and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Opioid Action Plan data dashboard.

For the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, 123,956 were listed as being in the coverage gap, with Guilford County at the top with 35,194.

The statewide coverage gap was estimated at more than 600,000.

“Of all the policy prescriptions to help these people, closing the gap through Medicaid would, experts agree, be the most comprehensive solution,” Care4Carolina said in a statement.

“It is also an eminently affordable fix.”

Wait 'til next year

Berger told media outlets in his post-election comments Nov. 9 that “I think we’ll deal with that next year” when asked about a proposed special December session on Medicaid expansion.

Berger’s comments served as confirmation that even though the House and Senate passed in June a bill representing their version of Medicaid expansion, talks over the past five months have not yielded a compromise ready for a floor vote.

Rep. Tim Moore recently told the Raleigh News & Observer that legislative leaders are “close on some things, other things we’re not,” and would come back in 2023 for a “more comprehensive discussion.”

Moore’s strategy for breaking the legislative logjam on Medicaid expansion has been the House version of Senate Bill 408.

Moore has said SB408 would help preserve rural hospitals and directing the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a Medicaid Modernization and Savings Plan with a Dec. 15 deadline for filing a report with a joint oversight legislative committee.

“We need to know exactly what we’re getting” from Medicaid expansion, particularly in terms of expanding access to health-care providers “in a manner that is cost-effective,” Moore said in August. “This way, we have certainty ... and the final say.”

If the legislative oversight committee approves the plan in December, Moore had pledged that SB408 would receive an up-and-down vote soon after.

On Wednesday, Berger said “I think I’m gonna go tell Santa Claus what my wishes are for Christmas rather than spending time with my friend” Moore in December.

Delay consequences

The lack of progress has two meaningful consequences attached to them.

The first was cited by a letter sent in September by state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley to Cooper, Berger and Moore.

A pivotal turning point in Berger and Moore agreeing to consider Medicaid expansion was the potential for the federal pandemic relief law to provide North Carolina with $1.5 billion over two years to treat traditional Medicaid patients.

That funding is contingent on the Republican-controlled legislature approving expansion and, most important, agreeing to not put stipulations on enrollees, such as work requirement for some potential recipient that has been blocked by several federal judges.

Those federal funds would free up DHHS to re-direct General Fund dollars to other priorities; $1 billion would be used to address substance abuse and mental health.

Kinsley cited at the time of his letter the need to pass some form of Medicaid expansion by Sept. 30, or risking the loss of a major portion of the federal funds — a requirement Cooper, Berger and Moore all acknowledged at the time.