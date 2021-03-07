Medicaid managed-care transition beneficiaries set to get enrollment packets

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced in February 2019 that the four PHPs are Centene (operating as WellCare of N.C.), AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. (operating as Healthy Blue) and UnitedHealth Group.

Dave Richard, the state's deputy secretary for Medicaid, said the transformation is designed to insure that Medicaid recipients will continue to see the same medical provider if available through the PHP, and that providers will get paid.

"There's nothing more fundamental to getting this right than to having that kind of commitment," Richard told legislators. "This is Job One when we go live.

"If we implement this transformation this way, we will be the best in the country."

Choices

Richard said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the transformation rollout, particularly with medical providers who are strained in handling surge after surge in cases and hospitalizations.