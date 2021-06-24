Medicaid providers will be reimbursed for talking with patients about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse Medicaid providers for providing counseling on the benefits of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Providers can be reimbursed for up to 15 minutes of billing for preventive medicine counseling and risk factor reduction intervention provided to a Medicaid beneficiary.

Many children do not yet qualify for the vaccine, but their family members do. Parents or guardians of children receiving Medicaid — even if the parents or guardians themselves are uninsured — can receive counseling from their child’s doctor. Medicaid providers will be reimbursed for this counseling as well.

“It is our hope that other payers will adopt this additional reimbursement to acknowledge the time and effort front line practices are investing so that more COVID-19 vaccine makes it to North Carolinians before flu season arrives,” Dr. Shannon Dowler, DHHS’ chief medical officer of Medicaid, said in a statement.

DHHS said that with many North Carolinians still having questions about the vaccines, the additional payment for counseling will support health care providers in taking the time needed to understand a patient’s concerns and answer their questions.