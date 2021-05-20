Medicaid study's findings unlikely to chip away at state GOP opposition

Those health-care jobs would be created only with the Republican-controlled state legislature accepting the financial incentives offered through the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan.

Yet, Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and other GOP Senate officers remain adamantly opposed to any form of expansion — even bills that would institute a work requirement expected to be ruled upon by the U.S. Supreme Court this year.

Lead author Leighton Ku said the report was designed to show the benefits of expansion to the 14 states that haven’t, and not put an overarching spotlight on each state’s internal political debate over the issue.

Yet, Ku said from his research and previous presentations made in North Carolina he noted “a very strong, partisan approach” against expansion from Republicans.

“It’s sad that it’s that way,” Ku said.

“I don’t know what legislation can be introduced that could result in a compromise acceptable by both sides of the North Carolina legislature.