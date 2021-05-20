Medicaid study's findings unlikely to chip away at state GOP opposition

The authors of the latest in a long line of Medicaid expansion studies hold no illusions about the potential impact of their work on state Republican Senate leaders.
The nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund, based in New York, released its study Thursday in which it said that North Carolina could gain at least 80,000 health-care jobs by expanding Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 and 650,000 low- to moderate-income residents.
The fund is a private foundation whose stated purpose is to “promote a high-performing health-care system that achieves better access, improved quality and greater efficiency, particularly for society’s most vulnerable and the elderly.”
Medicaid currently covers 2.3 million North Carolinians.
The gap affects individuals who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace.
The study finds similar public-health and economic impacts that have been noted in Medicaid expansion studies going back to 2012.
Perhaps the most notable local perspective came in a June 2019 study conducted by George Washington University on behalf of the Cone Health Foundation and the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust that found that more than 600,000 residents could gain coverage.
Those health-care jobs would be created only with the Republican-controlled state legislature accepting the financial incentives offered through the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan.
Yet, Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and other GOP Senate officers remain adamantly opposed to any form of expansion — even bills that would institute a work requirement expected to be ruled upon by the U.S. Supreme Court this year.
Lead author Leighton Ku said the report was designed to show the benefits of expansion to the 14 states that haven’t, and not put an overarching spotlight on each state’s internal political debate over the issue.
Yet, Ku said from his research and previous presentations made in North Carolina he noted “a very strong, partisan approach” against expansion from Republicans.
“It’s sad that it’s that way,” Ku said.
“I don’t know what legislation can be introduced that could result in a compromise acceptable by both sides of the North Carolina legislature.
“Where I hope this (study) will make a difference is trying to point out in a time when states are trying to recover from the worst recession and pandemic that we’ve seen in a long time, here’s something that’s available that could help with that recovery,” Ku said.
Berger has said “there are not the votes to pass Medicaid expansion (in the N.C. Senate). That’s not an ultimatum, but a factual statement that it would not pass.”
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the Republican-sponsored fiscal 2019-21 state budget bill in large part because it lacked any form of Medicaid expansion and did not provide the level of public school teacher raises that he sought.
Because North Carolina law does not allow for voter referendums, many health care analysts and economists say the state will expand Medicaid only through a Democratic majority in the General Assembly and a Democratic governor.
American Rescue Plan
The American Rescue Plan Act encourages states to expand their Medicaid programs to cover adults between the ages of 19 and 64 with incomes at or below 138% of the federal poverty level — $30,305 for a family of three in 2021.
Fourteen states have income limits well below that level: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Missouri and Oklahoma passed ballot initiatives to expand coverage, but have not yet implemented expansion. Wisconsin has a partial expansion covering adults up to 100% of poverty.
Under the plan, states would gain two years of additional federal funding, effective no matter when the states expand coverage.
Ku said the American Rescue Plan relief efforts toward Medicaid expansion “don’t cost the state anything” in at least the short term.
“North Carolina would essentially get a free ride in the first couple of years, and does very well in the long run from the federal funding even though there would some state money required,” Ku said.
The state’s major health-care systems and hospitals have agreed for several years to pay an annual assessment to fund the state’s 10% portion of Medicaid expansion administrative costs.
“State and local tax revenues would go up, and it gets a lot more people health coverage and access to care, particularly in rural areas, so it’s a good overall deal for North Carolina,” Ku said.
“In the end, if Republican legislators just want to shut their eyes, all we can do is point out that there are reasons to consider expansion.”
Hyun Namkoong, policy advocate with the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center, said state legislators should embrace the “new opportunity to expand Medicaid from the American Rescue Plan.”
“For years, it’s felt like we’ve been banging our heads against the wall in what feels like Medicaid madness for not expanding access to health care.”
“Sometimes we need to laugh so that we don’t cry.”
Simmering issue
So far during the 2021 session Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders have kept Medicaid expansion on simmer, rather than on boil, even though Cooper still strongly supports the effort.
“After years of debating this issue and mountains of evidence about the beneficial health and economic effects of Medicaid expansion, I do not think there is any kind of study that will convince those who oppose expansion to change their mind,” said Mark Hall, a law and public health professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on Medicaid expansion issues.
“The opposition is not based on evidence; it is based on ideology.”
The reality with state Republican legislators is that “studies like this one will do nothing to change the calculus of Medicaid expansion in North Carolina,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“For one thing, this study resembles others in making dubious claims about potential economic benefits.
“If state legislative leaders pay any attention to the new information, they are likely to raise serious questions about the study’s methodology.”
Kokai said Cooper and Republican legislative leaders learned during the 2019-20 state budget debate that “expansion supporters hold no advantages in this dispute.”
“If Gov. Cooper chooses again to make Medicaid expansion a state budget deal-breaker, lawmakers will not blink. State government will continue to operate as it has for almost three years under the 2018-19 budget ... and no one will pay a political price for the stalemate.”
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the Commonwealth Fund report is a sign that the “battle of the studies will likely continue.”
“Both sides are dug-in and know it. This may be why budget negotiations may simply avoid the Medicaid expansion question.”
Ku said a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic could encourage North Carolina-based corporations to promote Medicaid expansion as a means of increasing coverage in their communities.
“There has been a great deal of interest in racial equity in the past year, and health coverage is a big part of that,” Ku said.
“Medicaid expansion will help minorities, but it will help white people as well.
“I would like to think that would make a difference as well even though for some, that still falls on deaf ears.”
