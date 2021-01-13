Medicaid transformation initiative remains on pace for July 1 launch

Richard said the transformation is designed to insure that Medicaid recipients will continue to see the same medical provider if available through the PHP, and that providers will get paid.

"There's nothing more fundamental to getting this right than to having that kind of commitment," Richard told legislators. "This is Job 1 when we go live.

"If we implement this transformation this way, we will be the best in the country."

Pandemic influence

Richard said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the transformation rollout, particularly with medical providers who are strained in handling surge after surge in cases and hospitalizations.

"When we decided to start again with transformation we were in the middle of a pandemic." Richard said.

"There was a lot of hope at that time that we would be out of the pandemic by July 1, but our communities are still struggling with this and we're using all staff to assist, including the Medicaid staff.

"We're pleased with the progress we're making and we're going to get to where we need," Richard said. "We need everyone to pay attention, particularly to contracting."