A medical expert said a former Wake Forest Baptist doctor violated standards of care in placing a device in a woman that she says ruined her chances of getting pregnant, according to an affidavit filed by the woman's attorneys in a pending lawsuit.
Kimberly Bryant is seeking at least $10.1 million in damages from Dr. Mehmet Tamer Yacinkaya, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Wake Forest University Health Services and N.C. Baptist Hospital. Yacinkaya is the former director of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Wake Forest Baptist and is now the practice founder of Carolina Fertility Institute, which has offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Charlotte.
On Sept. 9, a Forsyth County judge will hear a motion to dismiss that Yacinkaya filed. Bryant's attorneys, Harvey and Harold Kennedy, filed an affidavit from Dr. Steven McCarus, chief of the division of Gynecological Surgery at Florida Hospital Celebration Health and the medical expert for Bryant in the case. The attorneys also filed affidavits from Bryant and her former husband along with a written response to the motion to dismiss on Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court.
The lawsuit alleges that in October 2007, Yacinkaya performed a surgery on Bryant to remove uterine fibroids and without her knowing, he also inserted what is known as a Gore-Tex barrier insider her. The lawsuit said that Yacinkaya never told Bryant about the barrier and that it stayed inside her for nearly 10 years until 2017, when it broke into two pieces, requiring surgery to remove it. A doctor told Bryant that she should be outraged and that she would likely need a hysterectomy as a result of the barrier, the lawsuit alleged.
Yacinkaya denied the allegations in an affidavit as part of the motion to dismiss and said that the barrier was used to prevent additional scar-like tissue from coming back after dealing with Stage Four endometriosis that he discovered during the surgery. Endometriosis is a painful condition in which cells normally found inside the lining of the uterus start growing outside of it. He claimed, among other things, that he told Bryant about the barrier, that it was medically necessary and that Bryant failed to do follow-up drug therapy and a second surgery.
McCarus said that after reviewing Bryant's medical records, he concluded that Yacinkaya had no medical reason to place the Gore-Tex barrier inside Bryant's body and that it certainly should not have been left inside for nearly 10 years.
"In order to have had a therapeutic or diagnostic purpose and effect, Dr. Yacinkaya would have had to remove that foreign object within 2 to 8 weeks after he placed this inside of Ms. Bryant's body," he said in his affidavit. "When such a foreign object is left in the body of a young female patient, like Ms. Bryant, over years it can result in pelvic adhesions and injury, including causing women not to be able to have children."
McCarus also said in his affidavit that it was his expert opinion that Yalcinkaya failed to explore other options to make sure Bryant would be able to have children, used improper surgical techniques in removing Bryant's uterine fibroid and failed to tell Bryant about the foreign object and that it needed to be removed in two to eight weeks.
He said that the "combination and totality of the violations of the standard of care" were "serious and very great; and that said violations of the standard of care by Dr. Yalcinkaya constituted substantial indifference to the rights, safety and health" of Bryant.
Yalcinkaya strongly denies Bryant's allegations in his affidavit, saying that he told her that he was placing the barrier inside her and that the barrier had been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He said the barrier had been widely used by specialists in Yalcinkaya's profession.
In affidavits, Bryant and her former husband both said Yalcinkaya never said he would place a barrier inside Bryant, either before the surgery or after. They also said Yalcinkaya never said anything about a second surgery or drug therapy. Bryant said she was given medication that she did take. Yalcinkaya told both of them that three months after the surgery, Bryant would be able to get pregnant, she and her former husband said in affidavits.
"If Dr. Yalcinkaya had told me before my surgery in October, 2007 that he intended to place a Gore-Tex barrier inside my body and to keep it inside of me permanently, and that that could result in me never being able to have children, I never would have allowed him to perform surgery on me," Bryant said in her affidavit.
