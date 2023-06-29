An 11th-hour audible has been called to advance the bipartisan and controversial N.C. Senate medical marijuana bill through the House.

An amendment to House Bill 75 was introduced Wednesday on the Senate floor, rather than the typical gut-and-replace strategy in the committee pipeline.

The amendment filer was Sen. Bill Rabon, R-New Hanover, chairman of the Senate Rules and Operations committee and primary sponsor of medical marijuana legislation Senate Bill 3, titled “NC Compassionate Care Act.”

HB75 retained its legislation on changes to how physician assistants are supervised and licensure procedures.

At the end of the bill was inserted language that HB75 only becomes law if SB3 does as well — and both on the same effective date.

According to legislative news outlets, four of the five House Health committee co-chairs approved the amendment and the condition placed on HB75.

The bill cleared the Senate by a 35-8 vote and was returned to the House to accept or reject the changes made to HB75.

The latest action on SB3 occurred on May 31 when Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, gave his endorsement during a discussion-only hearing in the House Health committee.

SB3 passed the Senate by a 36-10 vote on March 1 — the second consecutive year the chamber approved the legislation.

SB3 would permit the use of medical marijuana for individuals with ALS, cancer, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder and other ailments, but not for those experiencing chronic pain.

The bill does not allow recreational marijuana usage.

Legislative analysts has said House members were likely to amend SB3 to add language that reflects a more conservative approach.

Although Lambeth has championed many health-care bills, foremost the historic Medicaid expansion bill pending funding in the 2023-24 state budget, he had not expressed an opinion on medical marijuana until May 31.

Lambeth said what changed his mind was a fact-finding visit with 15 other legislators to a marijuana operational center in Mississippi. That state has similar restrictions to the ones SB3 proposes for North Carolina.

Lambeth said he was reassured by how Mississippi handled the growing of the marijuana used for medical purposes.

Lambeth also cited recent conversations “with ministers, family people, friends, saying ‘please help us because we’ve been in such pain and we think this will actually relieve us’” of that pain.

Meanwhile, Lambeth said most of the voices he hears against SB3 are those expressing concern about medical marijuana being a pathway to legalization of recreational marijuana, or that it only masks pain.

“We need to be able to answer that question,” Lambeth said.

“But, if you go see how well this is actually regulated and controlled and the environment it is grown in, it gives you a different perspective. There was no question about the accountability in this particular plant we were in.

“We all need to learn more about it as we decide what we’re going to do with this bill,” Lambeth said.

Lambeth also said he has been influenced by the experiences of primary bill sponsor Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, as he sought relief from intense chemotherapy pain.

Rabon was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2000 at age 48. Rabon has said his oncologist initially told him he had as much as 18 months to live.

Urged to share his story by a House Health committee member, Rabon acknowledged limited use of marijuana — “a few puffs” — enabled him to withstand the worst of his chemotherapy treatments as he continued to work at his veterinarian practice.