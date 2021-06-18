Medicare Advantage provider requests permission to expand N.C. coverage for 2022

Alignment Healthcare is proposing an expansion of its North Carolina Medicare Advantage market for the 2022 coverage year.
Alignment, based in Orange, Calif., currently offers Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO products in Chatham, Johnston and Wake counties.
It is requesting state regulatory approval to expand into Avery, Buncombe, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Transylvania and Wilkes counties.
The annual Medicare enrollment period begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.
The Alignment plans will provide access to benefits that include: grocery allowances' non-emergency medical transportation and gym memberships; and 24/7 concierge services.
For more information, go to www.alignmenthealthcare.com.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
