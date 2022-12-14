Medication adherence program launched in Triad

Triad HealthCare Network, a provider-led accountable care organization, and health technology group DrFirst announced Tuesday an initiative to improve medication adherence among high-risk patient populations in Forsyth County and four other counties.

The network, based in Greensboro and sponsored by Cone Health, serves nearly 200,000 people in Alamance, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and part of Forsyth.

The groups will be operating on the MedHx PRM platform.

The goal is providing providers with quicker access to prescription fill data so that they can identify patients with chronic conditions who may not be taking their medications as prescribed.

Providers would take step to intervene "to alleviate barriers to adherence that can lead to gaps in care, poor outcomes, and hospital readmissions."

The groups said that giving providers access to up-to-date prescription fill data can lead to better adherence and shed light on other health-related issues, which creates an opportunity for providers to enhance patient care.

"Since patients' medication records are typically fragmented across the care continuum, our clinicians are excited about DrFirst's ability to provide current, comprehensive and easy-to-access medication history, which will enhance our ability to deliver the right care at the right time," said Hanna Park, executive director of value-based performance at Triad HealthCare Network.

"This ability is especially important among patients at high risk of complications, such as those with diabetes or congestive heart failure."

For population risk management, MedHx PRM expands prescription fill data to a population of patients to enable risk stratification and easy identification of those who would benefit from early and targeted care interventions.

Triad Health Network said the collaboration is pivotal for accountable care organizations because they "need access to timely and accurate data to ensure patients get appropriate care while avoiding unnecessary duplication of services and preventing medical errors."

"For ACOs to deliver on their promise of coordinated patient care, they need to gather clinical data from multiple systems and structure it in a way that makes it useful for clinicians," said Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst.

"By pulling thousands of de-duplicated patient medication histories automatically and quickly — usually within hours rather than months — clinicians can meaningfully intervene with patients before they end up back in their local hospital's emergency department."