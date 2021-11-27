Meet our climate change, environment reporter

Diogo Freire, 1Earth Fund’s managing director, explained his organization’s involvement this way:

“Climate change will have a profound impact on the lives of North Carolinians — in some cases it already has — so we are proud to support the Journal's effort to inform our communities about what’s happening, what lies ahead and the choices we face.”

That’s exactly the balance I hope to strike in my reporting while also telling stories that chronicle the effects of climate change on real people.

By way of introduction, I am a native of Toledo, Ohio, but have lived in the Carolinas for more than 30 years, so the South is home to me. I’ve made more career stops than you probably care to read about, but most recently I served as executive editor at Lake Norman Media Group and its three newspapers covering communities north and east of Charlotte. Before that, I was editor at the Statesville Record & Landmark and Mooresville Tribune.

I’m thrilled to return to reporting full time after years as an editor, and to have the opportunity to delve into such a critical subject.

The stakes