Memorial Day closings, changes, and activities

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, the following closings, changes and activities have been announced for Monday:
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
Forsyth County offices will be closed.
State offices will be closed.
Federal offices will be closed.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.
Yard-waste and recycling collections will be postponed one day.
There will be no change in garbage collections.
Memorial Day activities:
Carolina Field of Honor will have its Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday. The Field of Honor is in Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville.
Steve Nash, a retired Navy master chief petty officer and Navy SEAL, will be the speaker.
Participants should bring a lawn chair.
Wear masks as you deem appropriate. Social Distancing will be required.
For more information, visit www.ncwmf.org.
