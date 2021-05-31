 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Memorial Day closings, changes, and activities
0 comments

Memorial Day closings, changes, and activities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, the following closings, changes and activities have been announced for today:

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

Forsyth County offices will be closed.

State offices will be closed.

Federal offices will be closed.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.

Yard-waste and recycling collections will be postponed one day.

There will be no change in garbage collections.

Memorial Day activities:

Carolina Field of Honor will have its Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday. The Field of Honor is in Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville.

Steve Nash, a retired Navy master chief petty officer and Navy SEAL, will be the speaker.

Participants should bring a lawn chair.

Wear masks as you deem appropriate. Social Distancing will be required.

For more information, visit www.ncwmf.org.

WAR MEMORIAL

An artist’s rendering of what the N.C. War Memorial Foundation hopes to build at Triad Park in Kernersville as a tribute to U.S. military veterans. 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem
Crime

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem

In 2016, Patrick Nolan, a former teacher assistant at Lowrance Middle School, was convicted of sexually assaulting a student with Down's Syndrome. The student and his parents sued Nolan and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. Now, a $450,000 settlement has been reached, and a Forsyth County judge will consider approving it next week. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News