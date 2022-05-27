 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial Day closings, changes

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, May 30, the following closings, changes and activities have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

Forsyth County offices will be closed.

State offices will be closed.

Federal offices will be closed.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.

There will be no change in garbage and red week recycling collections.

Yard-waste collections will be postponed one day.

Memorial Day activities:

Carolina Field of Honor will have its Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday.

The Field of Honor is in Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville.

Participants should bring a lawn chair.

For more information, visit CarolinaFieldOfHonor.org.

Memorial Day Carolina Field of Honor

Color Guards from the U.S. Marine Corps' Greensboro Inspector and Instruction unit, from left, Cpl. Steve Carmona, Sgt. Daniel Zaner, Sgt. David Robertson and Cpl. Steven Fouts, present the colors during the Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 28, 2018 at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 20180529w_nws_veterans
