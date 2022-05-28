Memorial Day closings, changes
In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, May 30, the following closings, changes and activities have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
Forsyth County offices will be closed.
State offices will be closed.
Federal offices will be closed.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.
There will be no change in garbage and red week recycling collections.
Yard-waste collections will be postponed one day.
Memorial Day activities:
Carolina Field of Honor will have its Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday.
The Field of Honor is in Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville.
Participants should bring a lawn chair.
For more information, visit CarolinaFieldOfHonor.org.