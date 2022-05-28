Memorial Day inspired man's desire to honor an uncle's sacrifice

Sid Teague knew the name Garland Hendrix from the time he was small. Hendrix was his uncle after all.

“Whenever his name was mentioned, it was ‘Garland, Norma’s husband who was killed in the war,’” Teague said. “But not much else.”

Hendrix, the pilot of a B-24 bomber, was one of more than 400,000 American soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines killed during World War II. He was 22.

His family back home in (and around) Winston-Salem was given a barebones synopsis of Hendrix’ death — he was killed Dec. 17 , 1944 while flying over eastern Europe — but never a complete accounting.

Those details were hard to come by during the war. Besides, in the days when sacrifice was shared widely across American society, they weren’t often discussed.

Decades later, inspired in part by hearing his 90-year-old father open up about his own experiences aboard a warship during World War II, Teague set out on a years-long journey to find out about an uncle he never met and make sure his sacrifice would neither be lost nor forgotten.

Preserving the history

Twelve years ago, long before anyone had heard of COVID-19 or dreamed that Russia might threaten European stability, Teague went with his father to God’s Acre just before Memorial Day.

They’d brought with them a small American flag and sought out Garland Hendrix’ headstone. “This is the first time anybody’s put a flag on his grave in a long, long time,” Teague said in 2010.

A few feet away, the elder Sidney Teague wiped a few tears that had welled up. He explained that he’d been thinking about the Marines killed on Iwo Jima. As an electrician’s mate on the U.S.S. Stern, a destroyer escort, the elder Teague had been involved in several of the biggest battles in the Pacific.

“You never forget,” he said. “You just can’t.”

Sidney Teague died a few years later in 2014. But the memory of that one shared moment stuck with his son, a dentist not too far from retirement.

An active man not prone to sitting still — a tractor and log-splitter parked in his barn next to his barn attest to that — Teague decided to start pulling together a definitive account of Garland Hendrix’ service.

He interviewed family members and recorded their memories. He became the trusted keeper of various mementos and artifacts saved from Hendrix’ time in the U.S. Army Air Corps 461st Bombardment Group.

“They knew that I was sort of the family historian,” Teague said while standing near some of those items. “They knew I’d take care of it. It helped that my (relatives) didn’t throw anything away ever.

In an attic in his barn — a finished apartment, really — Teague keeps photographs, maps, unit patches and Hendrix’ Purple Heart citation which carries the signature of President Harry Truman.

He has a hand-written letter Hendrix sent to his aunt, too, while sailing across the Atlantic on his way to deployment.

Several items have been lovingly preserved under glass in a large matted frame and displayed in a place of honor. Among those, a pair of black-and-white photos stand out.

“Two photos, the one with the crew in front of the plane, I think was shot stateside before they left,” he said. “The other was in Foggia complex (a U.S. airbase in southern Italy). Their expressions don’t look as happy.

“I think they’d been shot at a few times.”

A final run

Through conversations, correspondence and military records dug up online, Teague learned more about his aunt and uncle’s short time as a married couple.

Hendrix was born in Davie County but moved to Ardmore as a youngster. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but spent a great deal of time scheming to get back home. “I think Garland just wanted to be with her as much as he could,” Teague said.

The world beyond Winston-Salem was engulfed in conflict, and Hendrix was swept up in it the same as hundreds of thousands of other young Americans.

He was drafted in 1942, and after showing an aptitude for flying, was sent to the Army Air Corps for flight training.

Hendrix learned to fly the B-24 — known as the “Flying Box Car.” He married Norma Feb. 8, 1944 in Tennessee and was allowed time home following the death of his father.

In September, his unit (and their planes) headed for Italy. By then, he knew that a child was on the way.

“All the fellows seem to think we will be home before long — I sure hope they’re right,” Hendrix wrote in a letter dated Sept. 15. “I would give anything if I could be at home when ‘Little Jim’ is born. If I’m not there when he or she is born you tell (him or her) about it’s dad and I’ll apologize to him or her when I get home for not being there — OK?”

Once in Europe, Hendrix and his crewmates flew more than 20 missions before his last.

They were among 30 planes ordered to bomb a Germany oil refinery in occupied Poland. Their plane was among 10 that went down over Czechoslovakia; the rest made it back safely. A handful of crew members from the downed B-24s were able to get out and were taken prisoner; Hendrix did not.

His family learned via telegram on New Year’s Day. “It took them two weeks to determine he was MIA,” Teague said.

Only later were they told he’d been killed and buried in Europe — not uncommon amid the chaos. The family originally thought his plane had been downed by artillery fire but learned much later that it’d been taken out by a German fighter plane.

“All of that information is available online now,” Teague said.

Hendrix came home in 1950 and his family, dutiful Moravians, laid him to rest that August in God’s Acre at Old Salem.

Lasting impact

Hendrix’ death, Teague said, carried a lasting impact.

“Little Jim” — in fact a boy — was born a month early, a fact family members attributed to Norma’s grief.

“Little Jim … he lacked a father,” Teague said. “My dad was kind of the one who had to give him discipline. Dad had to do that with me, too. It was a lot.”

Jim Hendrix, Teague’s cousin, fell out of touch once he reached adulthood and hasn’t been heard from in years, Teague said. Norma remarried later in life and eventually moved to Florida.

“We just don’t know (about Jim),” Teague said. “Norma, well, it just seemed like Garland’s death traumatized her.”

Garland Hendrix was 22 when he died, which also contributed to Teague’s desire to learn as much as possible about him. An aunt, Alice Teague, provided a lot of help and firsthand information.

“I just think that’s tragic,” he said. “At 22 he had his whole life ahead of him and it was cut so short.”

The same applies, of course, to more than 418,000 other Americans. That knowledge pushed Teague to want to honor Garland Hendrix — and his dad for that matter — once he retired and had time to devote to it.

“My father didn’t talk about the war. A lot of those guys didn’t,” Teague said. “His brother served, too. I remember asking him one time about what he and Jim did. He said, ‘He carried a gun. I carried an oil can.’”

For that reason — the service of his father and the sacrifice of his uncle Garland — Teague makes certain to honor those lost in America’s wars on Memorial Day exactly as intended when Congress in 1968 declared it a national holiday after years of being observed as Decoration Day, created a century earlier in memory of the Civil War dead..

“ I think … we owe a lot to those guys,” Teague said. “They didn’t come back and ask to be congratulated or patted on the back. They just went back to work and built this country.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox!