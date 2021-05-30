Memorial Day is a more than a holiday for families of America's fallen soldiers

Barbara Kluttz answered her cell on the third or fourth ring. Though out of the blue, the call wasn’t terribly surprising, either.

“Usually around this time every year I’ll get a slew of cards,” Kluttz said.

This time of year, of course, would be Memorial Day, a solemn holiday anointed by Congress to remember those Americans killed in war.

Some of the cards come from people she knows or has at least met. Others, though, are sent by strangers expressing condolences for the 2005 loss of her son, Monta Ruth, a sergeant in the U.S. Army who was killed while serving in Iraq.

And while those cards (and the odd phone call) can be reminders of the worst day of her life, the outreach serves another more uplifting purpose.

“The pain’s always there. It doesn’t go away,” Kluttz said. “(The cards) tell me that nobody has forgotten about him.”

The names matter

Many Americans keep a name or two in their head (or hearts) that they think about each Memorial Day.